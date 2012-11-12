Delphi Academy of Santa Monica Announces Their Fall Open House Event 15 Nov

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2012 -- Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is holding the second of their Fall Open Houses On Thursday, November 15 from 9am to 11am. This event is for prospective families and their children who would like to tour the campus, meet the educators and staff of Delphi and see their full curriculum of reading, math, art and music programs.



Ellen Garrison, Delphi Santa Monica's Head of School comments "Our open house is always a special event and parents that come usually have lots of questions for us. We suggest bringing their children with them, if possible, to experience our school for themselves."



The campus is located near the beach in Santa Monica on 4th Street at 1229 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.



Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is one of several schools in the Delphi Schools Network, a group of independent schools sharing uniquely developed curriculum and teaching methods.



Bridgette Rappoport, Head of Admissions adds, "We welcome all families this Thursday. I am looking forward to seeing you here."



About Delphi Academy Santa Monica

Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is a private elementary school offering an Early Kindergarten through 6th grade program. Academic focus is on providing students with a solid grounding in the basics of reading, writing and mathematics; a rich and challenging hands-on curriculum, immersion in art and music, and the ability to study purposefully and, ultimately, independently.



For more information contact:

Bridgette Rappoport - Head of Admissions

Delphi Academy Santa Monica

1229 4th Street

Santa Monica, CA 90401

310-526-2700



http://www.delphisantamonica.org

info@delphisantamonica.org

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIiiUMZxsJY