Delphi Academy of Santa Monica Is Holding an Open House 10-25-2012

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- On Thursday, October 25, Delphi Academy of Santa Monica California is holding an open house for prospective parents and their children. The event will run from 9am through 11am and includes a tour of the campus as well as a chance to meet the educators and staff of Delphi.



Ellen Garrison, Delphi Santa Monica's Head of School comments "Our open house is always a special event and parents that come usually have lots of questions for us. We suggest bringing their children with them, if possible, to experience our school for themselves."



The campus is located near the beach in Santa Monica on 4th Street at 1229 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.



Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is one of several schools in the Delphi Schools Network, a group of independent schools sharing uniquely developed curriculum and teaching methods.



Bridgette Rappoport, Head of Admissions adds "We welcome all families this Thursday. I am looking forward to seeing you here."



About Delphi Academy Santa Monica

Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is an independent, coeducational, non-sectarian day school offering an Early Kindergarten through 6th grade program. Academics focus is on providing students with a solid grounding in the basics of reading, writing and mathematics; a rich and challenging hands-on curriculum, immersion in art and music, and the ability to study purposefully and, ultimately, independently.



For more information contact:



Bridgette Rappoport - Head of Admissions

Delphi Academy Santa Monica

310-526-2700

http://www.delphisantamonica.org

info@delphisantamonica.org

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIiiUMZxsJY