Delphi Academy of Santa Monica Is Holding an Open House 12-06-2012

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- On Thursday, December 6th, Delphi Academy of Santa Monica California is holding an Open House for prospective families and their children. The event will run from 9am through 11am and includes a tour of the campus as well as a chance to meet the educators and staff of Delphi.



Ellen Garrison, Delphi Santa Monica's Head of School comments "Our open house is always a special event and parents that come usually have lots of questions for us. We suggest bringing their children with them, if possible, to experience our school for themselves."



The campus is located near the beach in Santa Monica on 4th Street at 1229 4th Street, Santa Monica, CA 90401.



Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is one of several schools in the Delphi Schools Network, a group of independent schools sharing uniquely developed curriculum and teaching methods.



Bridgette Rappoport, Head of Admissions adds, "Our Open Houses are a perfect time to come visit Delphi and learn more about our program. We only have two left for the 2013-14 term, so I would recommend any interested families attend.”



About Delphi Academy Santa Monica

Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is a private elementary school offering an Early Kindergarten through 6th grade program. Academic focus is on providing students with a solid grounding in the basics of reading, writing and mathematics; a rich and challenging hands-on curriculum, immersion in art and music, and the ability to study purposefully and, ultimately, independently.



For more information contact:

Bridgette Rappoport - Head of Admissions

Delphi Academy Santa Monica

310-526-2700



http://www.delphisantamonica.org

info@delphisantamonica.org



Video: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TH97m0WfKV4&feature=plcp