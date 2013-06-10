Delphi Academy Students' Poems Accepted in 2013 Statewide Anthology

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- California Poets in the Schools, one of the largest writers-in-the-schools programs in the nation, has chosen four Delphi Academy students’ poems to be part of their 2013 anthology publication. Their program serves students K-12 in over thirty California counties and reaches thousands of classrooms and tens of thousands of students each year. California Poets in the Schools is also the strategic partner of the California Arts Council, bringing Poetry Out Loud to high schools and audiences throughout the state.



Alice Pero, Delphi’s poetry and creative writing instructor, was thrilled to hear the news. “I submitted nine poems from my Delphi students and was elated that four of the nine poems were accepted to the anthology. With hundreds of poems being submitted, our students really have something to be proud of.”



Delphi’s program has always put an emphasis on the arts with classes in music, performing arts and fine art, as well as poetry and creative writing.



About Delphi Academy of Santa Monica

Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is an Early Kindergarten – 6th grade independent school with an average teacher student: ratio of 1:12, an Early Reading Program and art and music.



