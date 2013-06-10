Delphi Academy Students Walk the Red Carpet for Their Short Film Premiere

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- This term the elementary students at Delphi Academy had a videography class as one of their extra-curricula with film director, Mareesa Stertz.



Over the course of the class, the students acted in and helped to write and produce a short film entitled The Great Vanishing Incident. With Ms. Stertz’s instruction, they incorporated the entire student body into the film, even the faculty and staff at the school.



At the premiere of their film, the actors walked a real red carpet, with photographers snapping pictures and other Delphi student “fans” asking for their autographs and to take a picture with them.



The premiere was held at the campus’s auditorium and was projected onto a large screen, starting with a short pretend “preview” of an upcoming film with some of the students as actors and then their feature film, The Great Vanishing Incident, started.



When it was over, one of the student’s parents commented, “I was so impressed with how well the students acted in this film! I know my son had a great time working on the project and I'm appreciative that Delphi gave him the opportunity to do so. Coming from an entertainment background, I love that there is emphasis put on the arts at Delphi, too, not just academics.”



