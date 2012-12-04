Delphi Santa Monica Students Help out a Community Center for Thanksgiving

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2012 -- The students and parents of Delphi Academy in Santa Monica held a food drive to support the Shiekh Youth and Community Center in Compton, CA last Wednesday. The center was established in July of this year and provides intervention/remedial opportunities, as well as enrichment opportunities primarily to middle and high school students, all free of charge.



Some of the students went in a caravan with their parents to deliver and distribute the items the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.



“It was fun to take out the bags of food and give it to the people at the center,” said one of the elementary-aged students who went.



According to the founder of the Community Center, 146 families were fed for Thanksgiving with twelve Delphi students and their families helping out that day.



About Delphi Academy Santa Monica:

Located at 1229 4th Street, Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is an Early Kindergarten – 6th grade private school with an average teacher student:ratio of 1:12, an Early Reading Program and art and music.



For more information about Delphi, you can call 310-526-2700 or email info@delphisantamonica.org.



http://www.delphisantamonica.org



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIiiUMZxsJY