Delphi Santa Monica Students Vote for the Next U.S. President

Santa Monica, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/02/2012 -- The 2nd – 6thGrade students at Delphi Academy of Santa Monica are preparing for the nationwide mock election “Every Kid Votes” held by Studies Weekly next week, a company that publishes weekly educational materials for elementary teachers in a magazine-type format in social studies, science and mathematics. In 2004, 300,000 students around the country participated in this mock election and they projected that George W. Bush would win the presidency. Then, in 2008, 6 MILLION students participated and predicted that Barack Obama would win. These students around the nation voted a full week in advance and predicted which way our country would vote.



Participating in a politics seminar to prepare them, the Delphi students have learned about the Republican and Democratic parties, what an electoral college is and the major issues the candidates are talking about such as clean energy, foreign policy, the national deficit and more.



On October 30th, the students will vote for whom they would like as President and will be tracking the results throughout the day to find out which states vote for whom as well as the overall outcome.



According to Studies Week, “If students “vote” every four years as part of their education they’ll be more likely to vote as adults.” It certainly would seem that way with the interest the mock election has generated at Delphi. As one of their fourth graders said, “I like how we get to learn about them and decide for ourselves if we like them or not. I like that I’m going to get to vote!”



About Delphi Academy of Santa Monic

Delphi Academy of Santa Monica is an independent, coeducational, non-sectarian day school offering an Early Kindergarten through 6th grade program. Academics focus is on providing students with a solid grounding in the basics of reading, writing and mathematics; a rich and challenging hands-on curriculum, immersion in art and music, and the ability to study purposefully and, ultimately, independently.



Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AIiiUMZxsJY