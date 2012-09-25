Delta Adsorbents Now Carries Premium Air Compressor Oil

Crystal Lake, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2012 -- Delta Adsorbents is now stocking high-quality air compressor oil. All of their lubricants and oils were formulated and created with the manufacturing industry in mind to keep machines and other necessary equipment running smoothly without causing friction and overheating.



Delta's air compressor oils all either meet or completely go above and beyond standard OEM requirements, and excel in the area of extended fluid life. They guarantee that the quality of their oils are either equivalent to or far out perform that of other major manufacturers. For ease of use and comparison, Delta's air compressor oil website includes a comprehensive cross reference chart comparing the quality and effectiveness of their oil against their competitors.



Delta supplies the manufacturing industry with only the highest quality oils and products which must meet rigid standards before making it to market. Because their clients are the lifeblood of their business, Delta employees consult with their clients on a regular basis to help refine their oils so that they perform seamlessly and have the best performance and fluid longevity of any air compressor oil on the market. Delta's products are tried and tested in real life situations rather than in a controlled laboratory setting, and thus guarantee the best possible results.



Delta's premium air compressor oils are offered in both small and large bulk quantities from 5 gallon pails to 55 gallon drums, depending on the needs of their clients. Their lead competitors in the air compressor oil market include manufacturing giant Ingersoll, Sullair, Quincy, Atlas Copco, and Champion. All of Delta's air compressor oils have withstood rigorous testing which has placed the quality of their oils either at or above that of the same type of oil formulated by their competitors. Their prices are very reasonable, given the level of performance output of their products.



About Delta Adsorbents

Delta Adsorbents has been serving the manufacturing industry with high-quality oils, lubricants, desiccants, and other products since 1969. Their clients have come to know Delta's employees as key players in making their manufacturing businesses run more smoothly from the ground up. Delta's products can be shipped via Next-Day delivery to anywhere in the US within a 400 mile radius of their home office in Roselle, Illinois.



