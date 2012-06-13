Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2012 -- Synopsis: ReportReserve Research's ""Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Transport and Logistics Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, business description, competitive benchmarking, SWOT analysis, key facts, information on products and services, details of locations and subsidiaries, plus information on key news events affecting the company.



Summary

ReportReserve Research's ""Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Transport and Logistics Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about ""Delta Air Lines, Inc.""



ReportReserve Research's ""Delta Air Lines, Inc.: Transport and Logistics Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report"" report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. ReportReserve Research strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope



- Examines and identifies key information and issues about ""Delta Air Lines, Inc."" for business intelligence requirements.

- Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

- Provides data on company financial performance and competitive benchmarking.

- The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, prospects, key employees, locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy



- Quickly enhance your understanding of ""Delta Air Lines, Inc.""

- Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

- Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors’ businesses better.

- Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

Delta Air Lines, Inc (Delta) is the second largest global airline, offering air transportation and cargo services. Delta mainly operates flights from its hubs in Atlanta, Detroit, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Cincinnati, New York-JFK, Memphis, Amsterdam, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City and Tokyo-Narita along with its Northwest subsidiary and Delta Connection carriers. The company operates its flights to 341 destinations across 61 countries, serving over 160 million passengers through its Northwest subsidiary and Delta Connection carriers. Membership of SkyTeam alliance that includes other major airliners such as Air-France-KLM and Alitalia allows the company to provide passengers with flights to destinations in another 56 countries. Delta is headquartered in Atlanta in Georgia, US."



for further information http://www.reportreserve.com/report/delta-air-lines-inc-transport-and-logistics-company-profile-swot-and-financial-report-report-540990