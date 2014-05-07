Delta Van Lines Offers Full Service Canada Moves

Hallandale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Delta Van Lines, a renowned company for relocation services, now announces packing and moving services for Canada movers. Delta Van Lines is the most sought after company in Canada. We provide customized relocation services to suit the varied needs of our customers. Moving has never been such an easy task prior to Delta Van Lines. Customers can completely rely on us for local, state to state and international moving. We offer hassle-free relocation services which are coupled with effectiveness and reliability.



Delta Van Lines also offers end to end relocation solutions for long distance movers. You can also expect highly cost-effective service from us. We understand that each move is unique in its own sense, therefore, requiring a unique way of accomplishing the relocation task. We have highly trained professionals who understand the distinct and unique treatment that each move needs.



A spokesperson from Delta Van Lines further elaborates, “Here at Delta Van Lines providing excellent services to our customers is our number one goal. We take the time to understand the requirements needed for each move, by finding out the most miniscule of details, concerns, or questions and addressing them immediately. We ensure the eradication of even the slightest possibility of any inconvenience or worry to you, before, during, and after your move. Our methodical approach enables us to formulate the best strategy to ensure a convenient, stress-free, and ideal move.”



About Delta Van Lines

Delta Van Lines offers relocation services, whether someone is relocating in the same city or taking up residence internationally, Delta Van Lines are the movers capable of handling all of your moving needs. Our moving company offers a variety of moving services that can be customized based on the specific requirements of the client. Delta Van Lines has built a solid reputation by servicing customers with a professional and courteous moving staff and making sure that clients receive dependable, punctual service. Whether it's residential or corporate relocation, local, long distance moves, Delta Van Lines is the name one can count on for the impeccable quality of moving services.



Please visit us at - http://www.deltavanlines.com/international.htm



Contact Us At:

211 N.W. 5th Ave.

Hallandale, FL 33009

Phone: 1-800-544-1380

Fax: 954-456-9033