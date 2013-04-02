Deluxe Hotels in Trivandrum Available for Visitors

Trivandrum, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- If you're looking for natural wonder beyond imagination, and an ancient cultural hub of humanity then you will want to visit Trivandrum. Trivandrum is the location of some of the world's most beautiful landscapes.



Thiruvananthapuram, known in English as Trivandrum, is the capital of the Indian state of Kerala. It was named the Evergreen city of India by Mahatma Gandhi. Thirvananthapuram is built on seven hills by the sea and enjoys a tropical climate. When you visit Thiruvananthapuram there are five places that you have to go.



The first is Kovalam Beach. Kovalam is a beach town by the Arabian Sea. The name of the city means coconut trees, and it does not disappoint. The village is covered in the waving palm fronds of coconut groves and it is known as the paradise of the south. Kovalam was an important stop on the hippie trail, and the attention this little village received during the 60's and 70's catapulted the entire region of Kerala onto the global stage. Kovalam Beach is made of three graceful crescent coastlines. The Southernmost beach is called the Lighthouse Beach, and gets its name from the old Vizhinjam Lighthouse. Eve’s Beach, more commonly known as Hawa Beach, named for the topless European women who used to throng there, is a paradise, especially on moonlit nights. Samudra Beach is where the local fisherman ply their trade. Its shallow waters are ideal for swimming.



The second is Akulam Lake. The serenity of its atmosphere and its natural beauty draw people to the area. There is a Boat Club which operates speed, safari, pedal and row boats from Akkulam to Veli Tourist Village. Houseboats are also available for overnight stays.



Next you will have to check out Thirpparappu. Thirparappu is famous for its waterfalls. The Thirparappu waterfalls are 300 feet long and the water falls from a height of approximately 50 feet. On either side of the river there is a temple dedicated to Siva. A Mahadever kovil can also be found near these waterfalls. There are many old inscriptions in this temple and it was built around the 9th Century A.D.



Fourth on your list will be the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary. The Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary is home to 302 species including lions, tigers and bears. The Neyyar Elephant Rehabilitation Centre complex cares for several elephants, and offers elephant rides. The sanctuary offers facilities for visitors to see the lion park and boat on the Neyyar lake.



Last is Varkala. Varkala is the only place in Kerala where cliffs are found next to the Arabian Sea. There are numerous water spouts and spas. Varkala is famous for the 2,000-year old Janardana Swami Temple. The temple is near Papanasam beach, a beach which is considered to have waters which can wash away sins, and is also home to an important Ayurveda treatment center.



If you need a place to stay in Thiruvananthapuram you should check out SFS Homebridge. SFS Homebridge offers travelers fully furnished, comfortable apartments. The apartments are one bed, two bath and come with a dining room, and a kitchen. The apartment provides a microwave, kettle, fridge, large screen LCD TV, sheets, towels and supplies for tea and coffee. They also have balconies that allow their tenants to enjoy the area, a gym, and the apartments are soundproof to block out the sounds of traffic and provide their guests with privacy.



The apartment complex offers room service if guests don't wish to cook. The restaurant serves only vegetarian food, but that's often the safer choice when traveling in India. SFS Homebridge is located in the center of the city, near several tourist attractions, and they are very reasonably priced.



About SFS Homebridge

SFS Homebridge is the hospitality wing of SFS Homes, a company that has proven its mettle in the industry as a builder par excellence. Three decades of providing excellent homes to discerning home owners, the company is noted for its quality, consistency and on time delivery.



