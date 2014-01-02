Deluxe Kick Mats by Freddie and Sebbie Ensures Long-Lasting Cleaner Car Seats

Alicante, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Freddie and Sebbie, a major provider of the highest standards of kids related products in quality, safety, value for money and dependability, is excited about their newly introduced Kick Mats - a deluxe, two-pack car seat back protector. You can examine this all new Kick Mats on amazon.com.



Deigned to keep automobile seats 100 per cent clean from all blemishes and scuffmarks left by the youngsters, the Freddie & Sebbie spokesman notes the Kick Mats auto-protective seat cover is made for most vehicles, and clearly a sensible investment protection that is included with lifetime guarantee.



Quoted from the words of the spokesman of Freddie & Sebbie, he said “With the Kick Mats, we expect you’ll have the very best since it relates to protecting yourself (parent) as well as your child.” Main features of the Kick Mats include:



- Proven to secure car upholstery or leather seats from scuffmarks and messy footprints.

- Made to a very high-standard which provides these kick mats a super-long life

- Kid friendly - very easy to stay clean - simple and easy to install

- Each pack has two kick mats protector that are designed for both driver and passenger seats.

- Kick mats are durable and there’s no need for any replacement.



“Therefore, if you are sick and tired of trying to keep automobile seats clean, we got the perfect remedy for you,” says Neil Speight Co-Founder of Freddie and Sebbie. The spokesman added a statement asking and saying,“Does your kids constantly leave scuffmarks, ingrained dirt and stains on the back of your vehicle seats, which are often it's impossible to eliminate? If so, we suggest you used the Kick Mats to deal with the issue.”



Noting that if persons are dealing with such problems as previously described, the source says the Kick Mats provides not only safety, but stretches the life of one’s automobile seats. The spokesperson of the product continues to give you a guarantee as he said, “The multi-purpose Kick Mats will immediately quit your youngster from harming or leaving scuff marks on your vehicle seats and you will never again invest hours cleaning out the mucky stains the kids have left, or even worse, spending a lot of money at a professional car valet.”



The Freddie & Sebbie Kick Mats are very easy to install, also they come in packs of two, so both driver and traveler seats can be protected, and makes it ideal if there are more than one kid. The next are the benefits you can obtain from Freddie & Sebbie Kick Mats.



- Properly made to suit most cars

- Designed to the highest standards in quality, security and reliability

- Sturdy fabric - Won't scratch your automobile seats

- Life long NO-Hassle free replacement guarantee

- Very simple to stay clean

- Child friendly



Some sources mentioned that Freddie & Sebbie Kick Mats will not fail to maintain the cleanliness of the automobile seats because it is truly designed to keep mucky stains, spills and scuff marks away from vehicle seats permanently. About Freddie and Sebbie: Freddie and Sebbie is a brand new firm about to release selling top quality, monetary value baby products.



We are two brothers that have our own family, and each one of us has 6 children in which the youngest are twins known as “Freddie and Sebbie”. We personally have spent a small fortune on baby products and accessories, and in our search for good quality, monetary value goods we have found some good products we can share, so we made a decision to begin a business offering them to other parents.



If you want to gain more information about the Kick Mats created by Freddie and Sebbie and their lifetime no-hassle free replacement guarantee, just take a look at their site below: Freddie and Sebbie Kick Mats Back Seat Protectors exculsive to Amazon.com - http://www.amazon.com/Kick-Mats-Protectors-Scuffmarks-Auto-Protective/dp/B00CASDZKC/



Kerri Pope, Amazon customer and buyer of the Kick Mats Back Seat Protector said; "I ordered this product after the car seat covers I had previously purchased disintegrated in the wash. I have a two year old and between his feet and his food throwing, I needed a solution! This product was competitively priced and arrived very quickly. It was easy to install and covered the entire back of the seat. It is fits like a glove. Perfect solution for anyone with a kicky toddler!"



About Us:

Freddie and Sebbie

Paradise Road

Las Vegas, NV 89126-9502

888 749 3576

support@freddieandsebbie.com

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com/



Social Media Contact:

http://www.freddieandsebbie.com

https://twitter.com/Freddie_Sebbie

http://pinterest.com/luxuryitems/freddie-and-sebbie/

https://www.facebook.com/freddieNsebbie

https://www.youtube.com/user/FreddieandSebbie

http://www.linkedin.com/in/freddieandsebbie

http://www.amazon.com/shops/freddieandsebbie