Delvan R Mitchell Sr., of Springfield-Based Mitchell Drywall and Plastering Hits the Links with Some of Golf's Greats at "Legends of Golf"

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- On Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, Delvan R Mitchell Sr., owner of the Springfield-based drywall contracting company, Mitchell Drywall & Plastering, experienced what it’s like to play golf with Tom Kite and Steve Pate at the “Legends of Golf” Pro-Am, sponsored by Bass Pro Shops.



The official tournament, a Champion’s Tour sanctioned event, is a two-man team competition played over 54 holes. This year's event was played on the Par-3 Top of the Rock course, designed by Jack Nicklaus and the 18-hole Buffalo Ridge Course, which has been redesigned by Tom Fazio. Prior to being held in Branson Missouri, the tournament has been held in Savannah, GA., the past 11 years. This event happened to be the first event to utilize a Par-3 Course in tournament competition.



In addition to Tom Kite and Steve Pate, World Golf Hall of Fame members Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson, Hale Irwin, Gary Player and Lee Trevino also played in the event, among others.



The Champion's Tour is an organization made up of professional golfers age 50 and older. It was originally conceived as the Senior PGA Tour in 1980. It's purpose is to provide financial opportunities for players, entertain fans, deliver value to partners, provide opportunities for volunteers, and to create charitable and economic impact for local communities. According to Branson Chamber of Commerce officials, the June event generated $3.5 million for the Branson Missouri economy.



“It’s great having events like this come to the Ozarks,” says Mitchell, golf enthusiast and Missouri native. “It’s great for the game of golf, and it’s great for our local economy too. I was born and raised here. The Ozarks have a lot to offer, and events like this give our local community much more exposure. It was an honor to be involved, and to have the opportunity to play in the Pro-Am alongside Tom Kite and Steve Pate.”



About MDPI

Mitchell Drywall & Plastering founded by Delvan R. Mitchell Sr., is a drywall contracting and commercial construction company that has been serving the Ozarks since 1992. Since the company’s inception, the organization has been delivering the highest quality drywall, plastering, and commercial construction contracting solutions in the area.



To learn more about Mitchell Drywall & Plastering and its commercial construction solutions, visit them on the web at http://www.MDPIConstruction.com