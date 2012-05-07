Recently published research from World Market Intelligence, "Demand Expectations for New Products in the Lighting, Furniture, Paints, Glass, Walls and Flooring Sectors in 2012: Survey Brief", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2012 -- "Demand Expectations for New Products in the Lighting, Furniture, Paints, Glass, Walls and Flooring Sectors in 2012: Survey Brief" is a new report by World Market Intelligence that analyzes the global interior design industry's view point on changing product demand patterns. This report forecasts the change in demand for lighting, furniture and fixtures, paints, walls and flooring and glass and derivatives.
Scope
The report features the opinions of interior design industry respondents related to the following:
- Change in demand for flooring, bathroom and home products
- Demand for new products in lighting, furniture and fixtures, paints, walls and flooring and glass and derivatives
Reasons to Get this Report
- Formulate effective business strategies by envisaging the product trends affecting the interior design industry in 2012
- Identify new product areas by estimating the demand for new products in segments such as lighting, furniture and fixtures, paints, walls and flooring and glass and derivatives
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- New Product Trends and Changing Demand in the Interior Design Industry in 2012: Survey Intelligence
- Fluctuating Demand in the Interior Design Products Sector in 2012: Survey Intelligence
- Demand Expectations for the Lighting and Furnishing Products Sectors in 2012: Survey Brief
- Demand Expectations for the Flooring, Bathroom and Home Products Sectors in 2012: Survey Brief
- The Future of Interior Products in France to 2015: Recovery to Gather Pace in 2012
- Demand Expectations for the Coverings and Decorative Products Sectors in 2012: Survey Brief
- The Future of Interior Products in the UK to 2015: Recovery to Gather Pace from 2012
- The Future of Interior Products in Spain to 2015: Demand to Gather Pace from 2012
- The Future of Interior Products in Russia to 2015
- Brazil Interior Products Market Opportunities and Future Growth Prospects