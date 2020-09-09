Demand for Air Quality Monitoring Growing Due to Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Disorders

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- ccording to a report by P&S Intelligence, global air quality monitoring market size is forecasted to reach $6.5 billion by 2023.The rising urbanization and industrialization in several countries is massively pushing up the air pollution levels. As per the findings of the World Health Organization (WHO), "more than 50% of the world's population live in urban areas." Furthermore, the organization estimates that this share would rise to 70% by 2050. Increasing urbanization is usually associated with surging construction activities, rapid industrialization, and rising road traffic, which are some of the biggest emitters of hazardous and toxic gases.



Request to view sample of this market research at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/air-quality-monitoring-devices-market/report-sample



Due to the increasing emission of such gases into the atmosphere, the air quality levels in major cities and towns are rapidly degrading. This is, in turn, affecting the health of people and augmenting the incidence of several fatal diseases including various cardiovascular ailments and lung disorders. As per many reports, there has been a sharp rise in the number of deaths caused due to air pollution in the Asian countries over the last two decades.



The objective of this research includes;

- Major factors driving the air quality monitoring market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

- Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the air quality monitoring market participants

- Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

- Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the air quality monitoring market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

- Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

- Major players operating in the market and their service offerings



Air pollution claimed the lives of 3.4 million people in Asia in 1990, while in 2016, this number increased to 4.2 million. In Asia, South Asia recorded the highest number of deaths because of air pollution in 2016. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), "out of 8.8 million deaths caused by all cancer types, 1.7 million deaths occurred due to lung cancer in 2015, globally." This is making air quality monitoring extremely essential in today's world.



Hence, with the rising sales of air quality monitoring systems, the revenue of the global air quality monitoring market is predicted to grow considerably in the coming years. Outdoor and indoor are the two most commonly sold variants of air quality monitors across the world. Between them, the usage of the outdoor air quality monitors is predicted to rise rapidly in the forthcoming years. This will boost the sales of these systems in the future years.



Browse report overview with detailed TOC on "Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Market Research Report - Global Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2023" at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/air-quality-monitoring-devices-market



Geographically, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) air quality monitoring market will be very lucrative in the upcoming years, as per the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India. The market will be driven by the rising incidence of respiratory diseases, increasing pollution, and the soaring industrialization in the regional countries. Additionally, the implementation of strict regulations regarding air pollution and the growing public awareness of environmental pollution will boost the advancement of the market in the near future.



Hence, it can be said with surety that the demand for air quality monitoring systems will swell all over the world and especially in the Asian countries in the years to come, primarily because of the growing pollution levels, on account of the rising industrialization, urbanization, and increasing construction activities, all around the world.



The research includes detailed analysis of;



Market Segmentation by Product

- Indoor

o Fixed

o Portable

- Outdoor

o Portable

o Fixed

o Dust and particulate

o AQM station



Market Segmentation by Pollutant

- Chemical

- Physical



- Biological

Market Segmentation by Sampling Method

- Continuous

- Manual

- Passive

- Intermittent



Market Segmentation by End User

- Government Agencies and Academic Institutes

- Commercial and Residential Sectors

- Petrochemical Industry

- Power Generation Plants

- Pharmaceutical Industry



Related Reports



North America Air Quality Monitoring Market: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/north-america-air-quality-monitoring-market



Asia-Pacific Air Quality Monitoring Market: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/asia-pacific-air-quality-monitoring-market