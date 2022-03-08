Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2022 -- Browse 43 market data Tables and 41 Figures spread over 208 Pages, along with in-depth analysis on the Global Medical and Lab Refrigerators Market by Product, End-User, & by Geography



This insightful market research report by Inkwood Research focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



Global Medical and Lab Refrigerators Market Scenario



The rise in accidents and surgical interventions, such as cancer, organ or bone marrow transplant, cardiovascular surgery, and others, have increased the demand for blood components. Several patients require blood during chemotherapy daily, as per the American Cancer Society. In this regard, lack of timely access to secure blood transfusion increased the demand for blood banks for efficient, safe, and real time blood unit availability. This further drives the adoption of medical and lab refrigerators globally.



Several organizations are launching innovative products solutions to meet the growing blood demand. For instance, Strides Software Solutions launched India's first centralized donor authentication and identification app called the D-Health. It leverages cloud computing to bring blood banks, donors, camp organizers, and hospitals on one platform. Such initiatives offer several opportunities to the medical and lab refrigerators market.



Market Segmentation



Market by Product

- Laboratory Refrigerators

- Pharmacy Refrigerators

- Blood Bank Refrigerators

- Enzyme Refrigerators

- Other Products



Market by End-User

- Blood Banks

- Pharmaceutical Companies

- Hospitals & Pharmacies

- Research Institutes

- Other End-Users



Report Highlights

- The report provides a detailed analysis of the current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, regions, and countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028



Companies Profiled



- BLUE STAR LIMITED

- FELIX STORCH INC

- FOLLETT LLC

- GODREJ & BOYCE MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED

- HAIER BIOMEDICAL

- HELMER SCIENTIFIC INC

- LEC MEDICAL

- MIGALI SCIENTIFIC

- PHC HOLDINGS CORPORATION

- PHILIPP KIRSCH GMBH

- TEMPARMOUR REFRIGERATION

- THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC

- VESTFROST SOLUTIONS

- ZHONGKEMEILING CRYOGENICS COMPANY LIMITED



