Demand for Choice Nutrition Supplements Yacon Syrup Continues to Increase

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Choice Nutrition Supplements’ Yacon Syrup has earned the approval of many consumers, and with that, its demand has continued to increase.



The health supplement is made from the root of yacon , a tuberous plant also known as Peruvian ground apple. The key factor to its health benefits is FOS, which comprises around half of its sweetness. Although it is a sweetener, it does not load the body a lot of calories. On top of that, it is a prebiotic, which means that it feeds the good bacteria in the colon. As a result, these good bacteria are able to carry out their functions well, including getting rid of bad bacteria and toxins. The supplement also contains inulin, a long-chain fiber that feeds good bacteria in the left portion of the colon.



Because of the high FOS and inulin content of Yacon Syrup, it helps cleanse the colon and improve digestive health. It is also very low on the glycemic index scale, so taking it does not cause one’s blood sugar levels to increase significantly. In addition, it may give a feeling of satiety for a longer period of time without loading the body with excessive amounts of calories. As such, it may also serve as a natural weight loss aid.



Choice Nutrition Supplements Yacon Syrup is exclusively manufactured in the USA in a GMP certified and FDA registered facility, so it is guaranteed safe and of high quality.



“I have been using this Yacon Syrup for about a week. I really like the taste. I take a teaspoon before each meal. It really does help to suppress my appetite. I have lost a total of 3 lbs.so far. I will continue to take this product and would recommend it.” – Teresa Stevens, Choice Nutrition Supplements Yacon Syrup Customer



About Choice Nutrition Supplements

Choice Nutrition Supplements is one of the top producers of 100 percent natural health products which are made to aid in promoting healthy lifestyles by preventing illness and improving the body’s vital functions. Choice Nutrition Supplements only uses highly efficient and safe natural ingredients in order to assure optimum health. Choice Nutrition Supplements is dedicated to providing its customers not only dietary supplements but also information that is geared towards living longer, healthier and happier lives.



For further information please contact:

Scott Hayes

321-972-3932

pr@choicenutritionsupplements.com

http://choicenutritionsupplements.com