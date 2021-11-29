Demand for Commercial Services Candidates Remains High

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2021 -- Although employment news has been challenging in many sectors throughout 2021, the technology industry has seen consistent demand. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the US IT industry added 8,900 available positions in September this year and 4,800 available positions in October. The market has continued to grow despite the obstacles that have been thrown up by COVID-19 - and, in fact, has benefitted from the widespread digitization that has been the result of the pandemic response. Many in the industry have speculated that the issue is not the availability of roles when it comes to positions such as commercial services jobs in IT but the availability of candidates. With fewer computer science graduates coming out of trade schools and universities in recent years this could be the start of an ongoing skills gap that will need attention to fix.



Established in 2013, Glocomms is a leading specialist recruiter to the technology sector in the USA, providing vital hiring support in areas such as commercial services jobs. The firm's field of expertise extends to many different roles within tech, including those in cyber security, cloud & infrastructure, enterprise solutions and data & analytics. With the demand for talented people continuing to rise, the firm is an essential partner to a broad spectrum of organizations keen to hire for growth, from innovative start-ups to household name international brands. With a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections at employers across many industries the firm is a natural partner to those in commercial services jobs, and other tech fields, looking to take a career-defining next step. The support that Glocomms provides is individually tailored to each enterprise thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions. It is also available nationwide as the firm has a reach that extends from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco.



Glocomms has always put people at the heart of progress, not just when it comes to better supporting clients but also in the development of its own business. Consultants at the firm receive regular training to ensure that they are skilled and confident and that service levels remain high. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. The team in the US benefits from being part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce that adds a unique global dimension to what it can offer to candidates and companies. Plus, it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. This combination of expertise and national and international reach is why Glocomms is an obvious partner for hiring for commercial services jobs, as well as all other areas in IT. In addition to commercial services jobs there are many different roles available via the firm today, including Network Security Engineer [Firewall Specialist], SOC Security Analyst and Cyber Security Engineer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



