Demand for eHealth to Experience a Significant Dip in 2020, Influenced by COVID-19 Pandemic

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2020 -- The global eHealth market is projected to reach a value of ~US$ 693 Bn by 2030. The eHealth market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 16.5% from 2020 to 2030. The expansion of the eHealth market can be attributed to the increase in adoption of real time health systems (RTHS) and rising need for seamless communication in healthcare. North America is anticipated to lead the global eHealth market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe during the forecast period.



IoT in Healthcare: An Opportunity



The adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) is resulting in the convergence of technology, hospitals, and hospital staff. IoT-enabled solutions collect information by integrating with IoT sensors, and wearable and connected patient monitoring devices. This data collection is carried out using applications such as electronic health records (EHRs). Physicians and clinical professionals can focus on leveraging the collected data to deliver the most appropriate clinical protocols for their patients with the digitalization of healthcare services.



In this role, eHealth solutions are likely to play a crucial role in converting the data collected via IoT-enabled devices into actionable information and insights for both patients and clinicians. This opportunity is set to help hospitals deliver the most patient-centric services, and maintain collaboration among the hospital staff to avoid cases of clinical crisis.



Request a sample to get extensive insights into the eHealth Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1364



eHealth Market: Segmentation



The global eHealth market has been segmented based on component, end user, and region. In terms of component, the eHealth market has been segmented into solutions (electronic health records [HER], laboratory management systems [LMS], telehealth, medical image analysis systems, clinical decision support systems, pharmacy information systems, and others [PACS & VNA, etc.]) and services (consultation & diagnosis, and health monitoring). The end user segment of the eHealth market is categorized into healthcare payers/consumers, hospitals/clinics, pharmaceuticals, and others (home healthcare centers, ambulatory care centers, etc.).



eHealth Market: Regional Outlook



In terms of region, the global eHealth market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America dominates the global eHealth market and accounted for 38.3% share at the end of 2019. It is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Additionally, the eHealth market in North America is estimated to expand at a growth rate of 16.2% during the forecast period.



The eHealth market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in healthcare services, specifically in China and Japan. The eHealth market in Europe and South America is anticipated to expand moderately during the forecast period.



The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global eHealth market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries, which offer considerable opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the eHealth market.



To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a Brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1364



eHealth Market: Competition Dynamics



The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global eHealth market. Key players profiled in the report include Allscript Healthcare Solution, Inc., Cerner Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare Ltd, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Global eHealth Market: Segmentation



eHealth Market, by Component



Solutions

Electronic Health Records (EHR)

Laboratory Management Systems (LMS)

Telehealth

Medical Image Analysis Systems

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Pharmacy Information Systems

Others (PACS & VNA, etc.)

Services

Consultation & Diagnosis

Health Monitoring

eHealth Market, by End User



Healthcare Payers/ Consumers

Hospitals/ Clinics

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Home Healthcare Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, etc.)

eHealth Market, by Region



North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on eHealth Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1364



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.



Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.



TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.