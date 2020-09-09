Demand for Energy Recovery Ventilators Set to Explode in North America in Future

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2020 -- According to a report by P&S Intelligence, the global ventilator market is expected to generate a revenue of $1.0 billion by 2022, progressing at a 7.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2016–2022).



Due to the rising global population, there has been a drastic rise in the industrialization and urbanization rates in several countries across the world. This is mainly because of the ballooning requirement for residential buildings and various consumable and non-consumable products in those countries. This rapid surge in the residential and industrial sectorss has pushed up the requirement for energy recovery ventilators, especially in those settings where heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment are extensively used.



This is because these systems help in purifying the air, which is extremely necessary in the buildings using HVAC equipment as they are usually enclosed spaces and lack proper ventilation. Moreover, the use of poor ventilation devices attracts various pollutants such as chemicals, virus, and other microorganisms and bolsters the growth of molds. These pollutants cause numerous respiratory and lung diseases in the people working/living in the buildings using them. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced heating and energy recovery ventilation technology allows the HVAC systems to provide several benefits to the end-users.



Globally, the energy recovery ventilator market is predicted to register huge expansion in North America in the forthcoming years. This is ascribed to the increasing efforts being made in the North American countries for conserving energy and reducing the costs of energy consumption. Moreover, the enactment of several regulations by the governments in these countries such as ANSI/ASHRAE/IESNA Standard 90.1 and Building Efficiency Standards of California is tremendously augmenting the usage of energy recovery ventilators in this region.



Therefore, it can be said with certainty that the sales of energy recovery ventilators will rise enormously throughout the world in the upcoming years, mainly because of the growing requirement for air quality management and ventilation in residential, commercial, and industrial sectors and the rising utilization of HVAC systems in various facilities across the world.



