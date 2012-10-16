Demand for EnviroSurfer's Eco Friendly Surfing Products Grows by 900%

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/16/2012 -- Everyone has a vested interest in protecting the environment, but perhaps surfers have more pressing concerns than most. After all, they spend much of their time in the water. No doubt in addition to many more universal concerns, for this reason surfers are some of the most committed environmentalists.



One company that is currently gaining a lot of attention in the surfing world is EnviroSurfer, an online retailer quickly gaining a big reputation among environmentally aware surfers for being the only retailer that offers eco-friendly and sustainable surfing products.



The business was started three years ago by two friends Brandon Moyles and Jared Moore who are both committed environmentalists and keen surfers. Brandon and Jared wanted to start a business that would make a difference to the environment and they believed their fellow surfers would be responsive to their cause. Their conviction proved to be correct as the business grew 900% over the last three years.



The EnviroSurfer website has a huge range of products from some very big names in the surfing world, including a comprehensive selection of Volcom clothes and accessories. The site also stocks surfboards, and every imaginable kind of surf product, clothing and accessories, including winter wetsuits for surfers.



The site also features a plethora of quality editorial content via a regularly updated blog. The blog contains details of new products that have been added to the store, as well as useful information about surfing and the environment.



EnviroSurfer has a very active social media presence, with a vocal community of fans on Facebook and a regularly updated Twitter feed.



A spokesperson for the site explained their market positioning:



“Surfing makes people feel very close to nature- that’s why protecting the environment is incredibly important to a large number of people in the surfing community. We wanted to make sure that those surfers could enjoy their sport in a way that doesn’t damage the environment. For that reason, we only sell surfing equipment that meets our stringent standards for sustainability and friendliness to the environment. We were founded in 2009, and we sell a huge range of products, for both men and women, all geared towards the environmentally aware surfer. To this day we are still the only surf shop that makes the environment a priority.”



About Envirosurfer

GreenSurfShop.com is the home page of EnviroSurfer, the leading eco-friendly surf shop that supplies eco-friendly and sustainable surf clothing, products and accessories to eco-minded surfers throughout the world.



For more information please go to http://www.GreenSurfShop.com