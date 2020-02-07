Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2020 -- Rapid urbanization and technological developments are resulting in demand for fresh and processed water. As biological treatment is an essential part of any wastewater treatment plant, equipment for biological treatment is expected surge in demand during the forecast period. QY Research has recently published a report titled "Global Biological Treatment Equipment Market Research Report 2020" predicting the potential growth opportunities that lie in the global market. According to the report, the global biological treatment market is expected to reach US$2795 mn in 2020 and rise up to US$3406 mn by the end of 2026, surging at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2021 and 2026.



Rise in Industrialization to Boost Demand for Biological Treatment Equipment



Rising demand for proper disposal of the organic substances from wastewater is expected to boost demand for biological treatment equipment in the global market. As the world reels under the pressure of water crisis, government bodies across the globe are mending ways to recycle and clean wastewater. Chemical processes are commonly unpopular due to its harmful effects, which is shifting focus on biological treatments of wastewater. The equipment used in this process is the most crucial element of the whole process.



Increasing demand for consumption of clean water for the rising population is one of the primary factors boosting the demand for the market. Rapid industrialization is resulting in adoption of the equipment. Government authorities such as Central Pollution Control Board, European Environment Agency, and United States Environmental Protection Agency from across the globe are implementing stringent regulations for minimizing global water footprint by improving quality of water environments, which is expected to foster the market during the forecast period.



Numerous Applications of Industrial Waste Segment to Augment its Demand in the Market



The industrial segment is expected to flourish during the forecast period. The urgent need for treating wastewater from sectors such as mining, refineries, food and beverages, paper and pulp, chemical, and others in the most ethical and sustainable ways is expected to fuel demand.



Rise in Population to Foster Demand in Asia Pacific Region



Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period as this region is witnessing rise in rural and urban population that demand clean water for consumption. Foreign investments for industrial and municipal wastewater management sectors are expected to trigger the growth in this region.



Key players in the market are engaging in adopting various innovative technologies such as disinfection, nano filtration, micro filtration, and reverse osmosis to increase competition and extend the company's portfolio.



The key players operating in the global biological treatment equipment market are Suez, Bioways AS, Zero Waste Energy, Eisenmann, DVO, Organic Waste Systems, CleanWorld, CbS Technologies, Anaergia, BioStar, Pure Energy Group, SEAB Energy, TEG Group, CH4E, etc.



