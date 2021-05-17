Demand for High-Quality 3D Motion Capture System Market Across Industries

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2021 -- The 3D motion capture system market is projected to grow from USD 150 million in 2020 to USD 266 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the 3D motion capture system market is driven by demand for high-quality 3D animation across industries, and the popularity of science fiction movies among the young population. Moreover, the growing use of cloud-based platforms for 3D motion capture is likely to fuel the growth of the market.



The non-optical segment of the 3D motion capture system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



The non-optical system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast. Non-optical systems are relatively cheaper than optical systems. Moreover, non-optical systems provide real-time data output with immediate feedback. The system offers multiple performance captures and does not use markers for operation. Hence, they are widely used for applications that require a reliable service. The prominent players in the industry have been affected owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the 3D motion capture system market in FY20.



The software segment of the 3D motion capture system market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The software acts as an interface between different parts of the motion capture system. Software is used for converting the motion data into an animation, for either scientific replay or entertainment uses. It helps in recording, cleaning up, pre-editing, post-editing, and reusing captured data. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to impact all end-user industries. This, in turn, is expected to affect vehicle production, as well as demand for a 3D motion capture system.



The 3D motion capture system market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is likely to be the fastest-growing region in the 3D motion capture system market. Countries such as China and India are witnessing rising demand for 3D motion capture systems. COVID-19 forced lockdowns across APAC. The supply chains in and around APAC have been disrupted, which has resulted in limited permissible transportation. Asian countries under lockdown have suffered tremendous loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of many manufacturing units. This has impacted the demand for 3D motion capture systems in 2020.



Key Market Players



The major players are Northern Digital (Canada), OptiTrack (US), Vicon Motion System (England), Xsens Technologies (Netherlands), and Noitom (China), AR Tracking (Germany), Codamotion (England), Dari Automation (US), Metria Innovation (US), Motion Workshop (US), Motion Analysis (US), Motus Digital (US), Phasespace (US), Qualysis (Sweden), Simi Reality Motion Systems (Germany), Nansense (US), Noraxon (US), Phoenix Technologies (Canada), Rokoko Electronics (Denmark), and STT Systems (Spain) were the major players in the 3D motion capture system market.