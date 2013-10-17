Demand for Natural Rubber Set to Increase over the Next Two Years Reports Cedar Falls

St. Helier, Jersey -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/17/2013 -- According to The Rubber Economist Ltd, during the next two years the global demand for natural rubber will escalate dramatically, thus diminishing the surplus and increasing the price of this alternative commodity in the tire manufacturing industry.



The well-regarded industry adviser, which is based in London, recently gave a presentation where it predicted that by the end of 2014 the price of the commodity will have risen to $3.30 per kilogram.



This forecast has been precipitated by stockpiles of natural rubber dropping to relatively low levels compared to consumption.



A spokesperson for Cedar Falls Limited, Europe’s only B2B trader of natural rubber as a commodity, said: “Now has never been a better time to invest in Rubber, with news coming daily from the stock markets that see prices climb.”



“Our mission and vision is to promote confidence in the emerging ‘bull’ market in natural rubber. It is one of the few natural resources and commodities that provides a safe investment for businesses during the economic downturn.



“We aim to provide these investment opportunities through ethically sound, growing rubber producers. In this way, European investors, wholesalers, businesses and rubber producers will benefit during the upswing.”



For more information about Cedar Falls, or for the latest news pertaining to the global market for natural rubber, visit the website at http://www.cedarfallsrubber.com.



Alternatively, connect with the natural rubber wholesaler and keep up-to-date with market news via its Facebook and Twitter pages.



About Cedar Falls

As the only specialist B2B Trader of Natural Rubber as a commodity in Europe, Cedar Falls Limited aims to provide its customers with a first class service, top quality product and up to date market information and exclusive news pertaining to rubber investments. The company offers access to the world’s finest and most lucrative natural rubber markets, obtaining the best quality product direct from the source.