Demand for Onsite Security Guards Continues to Grow in 2013

North Valley, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2013 -- Metroguard Security has seen the demand for its on-premise security guard services grow steadily, year after year. The company, which services the southern California area, expects to see a higher-than-average number of requests this year, as more construction companies resume operations, requiring the need for increased security services. Many developers invest in security guards to monitor building sites to prevent vandalism or theft.



A representative from the company commented on this anticipated trend, “As our economy continues to stabilize and construction activity returns to pre-recession levels, we’ve seen a much higher demand for onsite security services across the southern California region. Protecting this type of site is incredibly important, as they are prone to after-hours vandalism or theft of materials.”



In addition to traditional security guard services for construction sites, Metroguard Security guards also provide marked vehicle patrols and security for property management, and supports industries ranging from healthcare, to industrial facilities, to retail properties.



About Metroguard Security

Based in Southern California, Metroguard Security services is a leading security guard provider to Fortune 500 companies, prominent construction companies, large residential communities and many municipalities. Metroguard offers a unique, consultative approach with a customer-centric focus. Security guards are a critical part of any successful business operation, and Metroguard understands the importance of delivering peace of mind and consistent support to clients who have a range of security concerns and needs. For more information and to set up an initial consultation, please visit http://www.metroguardsecurity.com