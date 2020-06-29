Demand for Permeate Market Set for Stupendous Growth in and Post 2020, Buoyed by the Global COVID-19 Pandemic

Valley Cottage, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/29/2020 -- A new research publication titled "Permeate Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)" crafted by Future Market Insights unveils various market insights on the trends, developments, key players, growth drivers and restraints across key regions in the globe. An in-depth market segmentation is carried out that explores every angle of the global permeate market with which valuable insights are obtained.



Global Permeate Market: Dynamics



The global market for permeates has been influenced by numerous aspects that have a direct impact on the growth of the global market.



Factors such as increasing use of whey ingredients as supplementary food, rising demand for prebiotics pushing revenue generation in the permeate market, increasing use of dairy permeate as an alternative ingredient for sodium reduction, increasing concerns of dental health, removal of milk quotas across major European countries, rising demand as traditional sports drinks, increasing consumer awareness and changing preferences, higher demand for clean label products, increasing technological innovations, rising number of manufacturers involved in permeate production, increasing investments by big players, increase in the number of food manufacturers looking for ingredients with enhanced functionality and fast growing food companies boosting the demand for dairy ingredients are expected to support the growth of the global permeate market in the years to follow. Also, few factors such as unsafe handling, stringent government regulations with respect to food safety and increasing threats from substitutes are challenging the growth of the global market for permeates.



Global Permeate Market: Segmental Highlights



The global permeate market is segmented by application (food and beverages industry and animal feed industry), by product type (whey permeate and milk permeate) and by region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East and Africa).



By region, permeate market in the Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is expected to grow at a higher pace than in other regions. The Asia Pacific excluding Japan permeate market is poised to register a high CAGR of 4.9% throughout the period of forecast. North America permeate market is anticipated to dominate the global market by region in the coming years



By application, the animal feed segment is the largest segment in terms of market value and is highly lucrative segment. In the years to follow this segment is expected to lead the global market with a market estimation of about US$ 796 Mn by the end of the forecast period



By product type, whey permeate segment is anticipated to grow at a higher pace to register a CAGR of 4.6% during the period of forecast and is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 900 Mn by the end of 2027



Global Permeate Market: Key Forecasts



According to the research report on global permeate market, the global market is poised to grow at a moderate CAGR of 4.5% to reach a valuation of around US$ 1 Bn by the end of the assessment year from a value of about US$ 672 Mn in 2017.



Global Permeate Market: Competitive Landscape



The global permeate market research study has included key players such as Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (A subsidiary of Arla Foods), Arion Dairy Products B.V., VOLAC INTERNATIONAL LIMITED, Hoogwegt, Lactalis Ingredients (A Subsidiary of LACTALIS GROUP), Van Lee Melkprodukten Barneveld BV, Armor Proteines S.A.S, Idaho Milk Products, Eurial G.I.E. (A Subsidiary of Agrial), Eurosérum (A Subsidiary of Groupe Sodiaal), Agropur Ingredients LLC. (A Subsidiary of Agropur Cooperative), SIA Baltic Dairy Board and Milk Specialties.