Demand for Remote Medical Assistance with the Use of Telecommunication Facility to Drive the Global Telepsychiatry Market at a CGAR of 21.2% 2019-2025

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2020 -- The global telepsychiatry market is majorly driven by the growing mobile network infrastructure which enables surgeons to clinically treat as well as assess patients in semi-urban areas and small villages. However, it reduces the need for either patient or doctor to travel long distances which helps to save their money and time. In addition, the global telepsychiatry market can be also boosted by the increased adoption of healthcare services that result in the development of customer demand for new as well as innovative lifestyle, techniques factors. Moreover, the growth of telepsychiatry market is also attributed to the cost shifting from private providers to the government programs.



The global telepsychiatry market is anticipated to grow substantially over the forecast period. The increase in chronic diseases is a major concern rising the growth of the global telepsychiatry market. Telehomecare is one of the innovative ways to offer care, information, and monitor a patient with the help of new technologies across telecommunication sector. However, monitoring enables early diagnosing of disease, and therefore, avoiding chronic conditions.



In addition, telehomecare activities are also initiated in regions such as Veterans Health Segmentation Project in the US, Whole System Demonstrator program in the UK, as well as TELEKART project in Denmark. Thus, such telehomecare activities reduce, manage, and evade chronic diseases through remote monitoring. Moreover, telepsychiatry service offer an opportunity for huge savings for hospitals as well as patients. However, the growing acceptance level of telepsychiatry services is significantly impacting the growth of the global telepsychiatry market.



The telepsychiatry market will witness a healthy growth during the prediction period owing to the increasing geriatric people, rising demand for accessible healthcare services particularly across remote locations, as well as technological advancements associated to the internet and mobile. Moreover, telepsychiatry service has enabled healthcare experts to access patient's medical information such as computed tomography scans, X-rays, electrocardiogram, and other imaging information remotely, this factor hugely contributing to the growth of the global telepsychiatry market.



The global telepsychiatry market is segmented into end-user, product, and regional landscape. As per the product, this market is separated into crisis telepsychiatry, routine telepsychiatry, forensic telepsychiatry, as well as in-home telepsychiatry. On considering the end-user, the global market is fragmented into geriatric population, adult, and pediatric and adolescent. According to the regional landscape, the global telepsychiatry market is segregated into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. Out of these, North America is one of the highest revenue generating market for telepsychiatry. This growth is majorly attributed to the huge adoption of technological advancements in the market as well as greater government support.



Likewise, the Asia Pacific telepsychiatry market is poised the largest share due to the growing focus of service providers across the region. The global telepsychiatry market is moderately fragmented as many small and large providers existed in the market. Some of the leading service providers of the global telepsychiatry market are e-Psychiatry, LLC, Iris Telehealth, eVisit, LLC, InSight Telepsychiatry, InnovaTel, Advanced Telemed Services, TPsychiatry, American Telepsychiatrists, FasPsych, LLC, JSA Health Psychiatry, Encounter Telehealth, Arcadian Telepsychiatry, among others.



Key segments of the global telepsychiatry market



Product Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Million)





- Routine Telepsychiatry



- Forensic Telepsychiatry



- Crisis Telepsychiatry



- In-home Telepsychiatry





End-User Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Million)





- Adult



- Pediatric and Adolescent



- Geriatric Population





Regional Overview, 2013-2025 (USD Million)





- North America



- S.



- Europe



- Asia Pacific



- Japan



- China



- India



- South East Asia



- Rest of the World





What does the report include?





- Key drivers and restraints associated with the development of telepsychiatry market



- Assessment of various challenges and risks associated with this industry



- Segmentation of telepsychiatry market by product and end-user on global, regional, as well as on country level



- Market estimates for key geographies mentioned in the table of contents





