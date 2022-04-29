Demand for Risk and Compliance Jobs Soars in the UK

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Thanks to a rush of new regulatory initiatives, and a wave of changes anticipated in response to them, the UK is a very active market for risk and compliance jobs today. In January 2022, British banks released 850 risk and compliance vacancies, which represents a more than 87% increase on pre-pandemic levels in January 2019. Throughout 2021 as a whole, there was a rise of almost 99% on pre-pandemic levels, a huge spike in demand and one that currently shows no sign of slowing down. Many banks were forced to make cuts to risk and compliance teams during the pandemic and are now seeking to rebuild these as conditions start to stabilise once again. KYC compliance and credit analyst roles are proving to be some of the most in-demand and have experienced the fastest growth. The current market for risk and compliance jobs is candidate-led and there are many different options and offers for all those with the right skill set.



As a compliance recruitment firm, Selby Jennings has been able to provide extensive support to those who are keen to take advantage of the current spike in demand for risk and compliance candidates in the UK. The firm was established in 2004 and has grown alongside this key market as it has evolved. The team now has a reputation as a comprehensive compliance recruitment firm as well as being able to deliver on other areas of banking and financial services hiring. These include risk management, sales and trading, insurance and actuarial and quantitative research and trading. In addition to a very broad spectrum of expertise, Selby Jennings also has access to an extensive range of resources. This includes a robust network of contacts with hiring managers at many different enterprises, as well as a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals that the firm has built up over the years. As a versatile and forward-thinking compliance recruitment firm, Selby Jennings is able to deliver on any recruitment need thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions.



From London, to Birmingham and Manchester, the presence that Selby Jennings has built across the UK is extensive. The firm has a strong nationwide reach as well as on a global level. This is because the British team is integrated into a worldwide workforce that numbers more than 1,000. Not only that but Selby Jennings is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Talent drives growth - this is something that has proven key to building Selby Jennings into the compliance recruitment firm that it is today. It's an ethos that underpins the way the firm approaches its own internal talent management too. Consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different opportunities available via Selby Jennings today, including Front Office Risk, Non-linear Options Trader and Operations Associate.



The team at Selby Jennings said, "Little did we know that the pandemic would spark a new chapter for financial services. From ever-evolving regulations, mercurial consumer expectations, digital transformation, to the heightened competition from incumbents and new entrants, financial services verticals evolved at lightning speed – all while in a stage of poised recovery with the need to future-proof operations from additional disruption.



Alongside challenges brought on by the pandemic, financial services in 2021 were gripped by the wider political and socio-economic context that was Brexit, as banks and financial institutions packed their bags to move some, or all, of their operations to cities across Europe. However, Financial Services were one of the few bright spots of the past year, providing fuel to the economy and scaling up in a time where many sectors wouldn't take the risk. 2022 is already shaping up to be a record-breaking year in terms of talent movement, and we can't wait to help clients secure that world-class talent."



To find out more about compliance recruitment firm in the UK visit https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliot at Iconic Digital - 020 7100 0726



For all other enquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +44 (0) 20 3758 8800



For more information about Selby Jennings please go to https://www.selbyjennings.co.uk/



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.