Demand for Skill-Based Workforce Providing Boost to Technical & Higher Education

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2013 -- The Saudi Arabia government is shifting concentration from oil and gasoline companies (which have long been a major source of wealth for the nation) to other industries. Thus, various job avenues are opening up in Saudi Arabia, which has led to the demand for skilled workforce in various industries. According to a new report by RNCOS, “Saudi Arabia Education Forecast to 2017”, new job prospects have been opening in IT, healthcare and other industries. These enterprises are aiming to recruit people with satisfactory qualification and with the desired skill set.



According to our report, in order to meet the skill-based needs of the market, Saudi Arabia plans to expand and diversify graduate studies through the establishment of 10 research centers, 15 university technological innovation centers in association with King Abdullah City for Science and Technology (KACST), and at least 8 technology incubators at KACST and other universities. The government will also continue to promote university collaboration with international companies. Similarly, Saudi Arabia's Technical and Vocational Training Corp (TVTC) has awarded contracts to set up 11 new technical colleges in different parts of the kingdom. Further, the government has planned to build number of new facilities including 25 technology colleges, 28 technical institutes, and 50 industrial training institutes by 2014.



The report “Saudi Arabia Education Forecast to 2017”, provides an in-depth and rational analysis of the education sector in Saudi Arabia. It provides a detailed overview of the educational model in the country. The report covers exhaustive analysis on the potential requirement of kindergarten, primary, intermediate, secondary, and special education segments to accommodate anticipated student enrollment during the forecast period. It also delves into the aspect of number of schools, academic staffs, and administrative staffs required during academic year 2011-12 to 2016-17 for the same.



Additionally, the overall study also provides the current and future scenario of technical/vocational and higher education segments of the kingdom. A brief overview of adult education, e-learning market and distance education has also been covered in the report. Major drivers along with an overview of the regulatory environment prevailing in the education sector of the country have also been provided in the report.



For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM637.htm



Some of our Related Reports are:



- Saudi Arabia Education Forecast to 2016 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM466.htm)

- Indian Distance Learning Market Analysis (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM414.htm)

- Brazil Education Services Market Forecast to 2015 (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM380.htm)

- Indian Education Services - A Hot Opportunity (http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM150.htm)



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Other-Industry.htm



ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.