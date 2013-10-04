Demand for Software for Human Resource Shows Steep Rise

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- The advent of modern technology and the explosive proliferation of information technology have changed the fundamentals of business and commerce in more ways than one. Production,planning,sales ad distribution, office administration, and accounts and finance all have undergone revolutionary transformation in such a fashion that modern business practices are as different from practices of yester years as modern war fare is from the tactics and weaponry of mediaeval times. With the aid of modern business models and sophisticated tools, businessmen are modern warriors seeking to conquer new horizons.



A business enterprise whatever its nature, scope, or size is complex machinery where each cog is vital to its smooth functioning. Sound technical and financial expertise and the ability to coordinate and channel all the resources in the most optimal and profitable manner is the key to success and is what is commonly known as management expertise. Good managers are those who understand people more than they do machines. While technical knowhow and finance are vital for a concern, equally important is the availability and management of the manpower required to utilize the available resources judiciously. In the absence of the right personnel for each category of work, everything else becomes redundant and useless.



Manpower, personnel or simply people, are the most valuable asset of a company. This is an indisputable truth any manager, not necessarily a personnel manager, would gladly vouch for. Personnel – their expertise, hardwork, loyalty – are the foundation of any successful enterprise. All business experts and consultants besides entrepreneurs themselves have come to acknowledge this universal fact. This is the reason why human resources management has grown into the most important function and has come to the position it rightfully occupies now. With the importance of human resources firmly established, it is only natural that there is a plethora of tools that have come up to facilitate its smooth functioning. There are any numbers of software for human resource currently available .Most of these are highly sophisticated and tailored to suit the needs of individual businesses while others are of a more general nature and can be obtained free on the web. HR software has made the stressful task of personnel and HR managers not only easy but also increased the efficiency of the system as a whole. This involved huge savings in labor by avoiding repetitive and monotonous work but also by increased accuracy and efficiency in time keeping and wage preparation processes. There are whole areas in HR management like leave, payroll, attendance, appraisal, and a lot more that have benefitted immensely from the use of HR software. The list is almost endless. Unit4 Prosoft is a HR soft ware provider to more than 300 companies in the Asia Pacific region. The company is ISO 9001 certified and renowned for its commitment to quality and service. According to a survey, the company is one o the best HRMS vendors.



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About Unit4 Prosoft

Established in 1988, Unit4Prosoft is a Singapore based company providing HR software and has a client base of over 500 companies in the Asia Pacific region. Unit4Prosoft is an ISO 9001 2008 certified company and is reputed to be one of the best in its field of activity.



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UNIT4 Prosoft Pte Ltd.

1 Harbor Front Place# 09/05/06

Harbor Front Tower One

Singapore 098633

Tel: 656 333 61333

Fax 656 6333 6122

Email: prosoft.sales.sgp@unit4.com

Website: http://www.myprosoft.com