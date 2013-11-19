Demand for Tires to Increase Global Rubber Consumption Reports Cedar Falls

St. Helier, Jersey -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2013 -- Increasing demand for replacement tires over the next four years will support the natural rubber market and increase consumption of this alternative commodity, according to the natural rubber wholesaler Cedar Falls Limited.



It is predicted that consumption of natural rubber will grow 3.5% on average every year up until 2018, and in 2014 it is expected that the global output of natural rubber will climb 4.5% from 2013.



This prediction is founded on the recent surge in car sales in China which increased dramatically during the last quarter, thus accounting for record global purchases in 2013.



A spokesman for Cedar Falls said: “The demand for replacement tires over the next few years will be mainly founded on emerging markets, driven by export and domestic demand, thus supporting prices of the commodity.”



Currently Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia are the world leaders when it comes to natural rubber production, representing about 70% of supply.



The spokesman for Cedar Falls went on to say: “With consumption of natural rubber expected to soar between 2014 and 2018, now is a great to time to make an investment in this exciting commodity.”



“The emerging bull market in natural rubber provides a sound basis for investment during the economic downturn, and here at Cedar Falls we can facilitate such investment in an ethically sound manner.”



About Cedar Falls

As the only specialist B2B Trader of Natural Rubber as a commodity in Europe, Cedar Falls Limited aims to provide its customers with a first class service, top quality product and up-to-date market information and exclusive news pertaining to rubber investments. The company offers access to the world’s finest and most lucrative natural rubber markets, obtaining the best quality product direct from the source.



For more information on Cedar Falls and its natural rubber investment opportunities, or to keep up-to-date with all the news from the global market for natural rubber, visit the company’s website at http://www.cedarfallsrubber.com/ or connect via its social media platforms.