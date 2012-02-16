Demand for Web Design Perth Soars As Businesses Turn to DigitalDomination.com.au to Get Found Online

Perth, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2012 -- Digital Domination has today announced an expansion of their SEO division in response to significant increases in demand for both their web design and online marketing consultant services. Steve Fitzpatrick, a spokesman for the Digital Domination team, made it clear his thoughts on why demand for their expertise was beginning to soar. "More of our clients are finding it hard to win new business through offline methods, so SEO is a popular choice for many businesses"



Digital marketing has obvious potential to provide small and medium-sized businesses access to marketing opportunities previously denied to all but huge, multi-million dollar corporations. It also allows truly cost-effective communication, aimed straight at relevant target audiences that can otherwise be hard to distinguish via mainstream promotional activities such as mass-media advertising. It’s obviously a powerful tool, but are Australian businesses making the most of it?



“Many Australian businesses dabble with online marketing but fail to produce any real return on their investment due to breaking some fundamental rules” DigitalDomination.com.au confirms. “In a recent report it was discovered that 99% of business budgets are spent on advertising campaigns and only 1% on their own website (on-page) to convert possible leads into sales”



So while ample opportunities exist in the online space, there’s clearly a gulf between what’s possible and what most businesses are actually achieving (or not achieving) online.



For entrepreneurs, challenges abound and being a business owner often means wearing a variety of hats; not only is the owner expected to be an expert in the business they are offering, but they often need to develop skills in human resources, customer service, accounting and sales and marketing. It’s no wonder that with all that pressure, almost 30,000 small businesses closed their doors last year in Australia alone. For many that survived, turning to a professional consultancy such as DigitalDomination.com.au was often the answer.



It’s these savvy operators that have driven DigitalDomination.com.au to increase their service offerings as customers clamour for their expert web design Perth services. In recognizing growing demand for their digital marketing know-how, Steve Fitzpatrick acknowledged his teams impressive recent growth, ”Digital Domination has recently expanded its SEO division due to the current demand from clients taking up offers to get found organically in the search engines.”



Businesses seeking information on web design Perth services clearly have an ally in DigitalDomination.com.au, with more and more clients turning to the firm daily for their design, SEO and online marketing consultant needs. As digital marketing and design turns traditional ideas of promotion upside down, it’s good to know that help is close to hand for Australian businesses everywhere.



About DigitalDomination.com.au

Digital Domination consults with business to generate increased sales and revenue by implementing strategic digital marketing activities. The company works with both small and medium-sized businesses and provides coordinated, comprehensive marketing approaches encompassing the full spectrum of online sales and marketing techniques, including cutting-edge web design, SEO and PPC campaigns. For more information, please visit http://www.digitaldomination.com.au