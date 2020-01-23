Pune, Maharashatra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/23/2020 -- Set to grow from a market worth of USD 9340 million in 2018 to USD 39585 million by 2026, the global mobile robotics market is on a steep upward rise, charting an astronomical 21.5% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) from 2019 to 2026.



It is not shocking to see a stellar demand curve charting for the mobile robot market over the forecast period, considering that across various sectors, and multiple industry verticals, these play a significant role. For instance, as of now the mobile robots are being used in agriculture, medical, and defense sector.



Request Sample PDF With Strategic Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=23912



The fact that repetitive tasks are done efficiently using these robots, greatly work in their favor as these allow manual labor then to stay focus on high-priority and critical jobs. This is not to say that these cannot help in critical areas but that division of labor can be based on respective strengths.



As of now, the field is witnessing heavy investments pouring in from governments of a number of nations. Some of these are Germany and the United States of America. In 2015, these robots were considered for helping out Ebola hit regions in Africa. Both scientists and the United States Government required assistance in dealing with waste management and burial of bodies.



It is worth noting here that untapped opportunities for mobile robotics market players are set to emerge in the Asia Pacific and Latin American regions, especially the former owing to a massive demand arising from countries such as China, Australia, and South Korea for use in the agriculture and medical sector in a big way.



It is also pertinent at this point to spell out the prominent players that work in the global mobile robotics market. Some of these are Kuka AG, Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, iRobot Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Softbank Robotics, Amazon Robotics, Kongsberg Maritime, UBTECH Robotics, Inc., and Boston Dynamics.



Request TOC With Customized Report Here @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/23912