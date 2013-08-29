Demand Metric Now Offering Premium IT Business Documents and Templates Online (Released on Flevy.com)

Beverly Hills, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Creating business documents is a tedious and time-consuming process—but one that is necessary in every corporate organization. In particular, the Corporate Marketing department relies heavily on business documents. These include Marketing Strategy Plans, Pricing Models, Segmentation Charts, Go to Market Strategies, Business Cases, among other common document needs.



Demand Metric is a firm that specializes in developing tools and templates for marketing professionals in mid-sized enterprises. Recently, Demand Metric has made its premium marketing tools available on the Flevy.com documents marketplace. Its documents on Flevy cover topics from Competitive Analysis to Product Launch to Market Segmentation Analysis. Demand Metric was founded in 2006 and has served marketing professionals and consultants in 75 countries.



(Demand Metric’s documents can be found here: http://flevy.com/seller/demandmetric.)



Flevy is an online marketplace for premium business documents. Demand Metric has joined dozens of other consultancies and independent consultants that have looked to Flevy as a means of increasing revenues and building their brands.



Allan Ung, a management consultant of 20 years and owner of Operational Excellence Consulting, is a long time seller on Flevy. He had the following to say, “For businesses who are exploring or starting out selling documents and have not yet figured the technicalities of distributing the products and receiving payments, Flevy is a great place to kick start your digital sales. Additionally, Flevy’s network of customers will add to your customer base, thus enhancing your digital reach. We are satisfied having Flevy as our partner and look forward to growing the relationship further in the future.”



Business professional and business firm alike, many are exploring new, sustainable sources of income. And, for many, this exploration has led them online to Flevy, the marketplace for premium business documents.



More information about Flevy can be found here

http://flevy.com

http://flevy.com/about



About Flevy

Flevy is the marketplace for premium business documents. Documents range from business strategy frameworks to financial models to PowerPoint templates. Flevy was founded under the principle that companies waste a lot of time and money recreating the same foundational business documents. All organizations, from startups to large enterprises, can use Flevy, whether it's to jumpstart projects, to find reference or comparison materials, or just to learn. Individual business professionals can monetize their business documents by listing them on Flevy.



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