New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2021 -- The growth of the market for DSP is driven by the increasing demand for optimizing and managing data exchange accounts through a single interface



Market Size – USD 8.53 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25%, Market Trends –Utilization of DSP for advanced advertising processes



During the forecast period, the Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market is forecast to rise from USD 8.53 billion in 2019 to USD 87.88 billion by 2027, at a growth rate of 25%. The key driving factor for the market is the increasing demand for the optimization and management of data exchange accounts through a single interface.



Demand side platform (DSP) software enables digital advertisement market buyers to use a single interface to process various data exchange and ad exchange accounts. The primary role of these soft goods is to allow advertisers to serve their ad spending and increase their cost per action (eCPA) and cost per click performance (eCPC).



A large amount of inventory can be used by DSPs to identify an ad call with a customer an advertiser is trying to attract and usually used for retargeting.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The market is segmented into cloud and on-premise, depending on deployment. During the forecast period, cloud deployment is estimated to register the highest growth rate of 25%. Cloud implementation is cost-effective and reliable to use compared to on-site deployment. Thanks to its functionality, many manufacturers opt for cloud deployment.

The industry is segmented as small business, middle business, and large companies, based on organization size. During the forecast period, large companies are anticipated to expand faster.

Based on industry segmentation, the consumer goods, retail and restaurant segment is expected to dominate with the highest market share of 55% during the forecast period. Demand is growing due to the increased use of digital ads in the consumer goods, retail and restaurant sectors. In addition, the increasing buying power of customers is also driving the market growth.

In five regions, namely North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America, the Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software Market is segmented. With the largest share of 35%, North America is expected to dominate the market.

The major players in the Image intensifier unit market are DoubleClick (U.S.), Gravity4 (Hongkong), MediaMath (U.S.), Dataxu (U.S.), Rocket Fuel (U.S.), Choozle (U.S.), Rubicon Project (U.S.), IgnitionOne Platform (U.S.), Crite (France), Amobee DSP (U.S.)



For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of deployment, organization, industry, and region:



Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Cloud-based

On-premise



Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Small size business

Medium size business

Large enterprises



Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



Consumer, Retail and Restaurants

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Travel and Transportation

Government



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Demand Side Platform (DSP) Software market and its competitive landscape.



