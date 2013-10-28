Dementia Care Comfort Keepers St. Louis Shares Caretaking Methods

St. Louis, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/28/2013 -- Alzheimer’s disease, one of the most common forms of memory loss, is a condition that affects one in eight Americans today. Even though over five million Alzheimer’s patients live in America today, this number is expected to increase as the Baby Boomer population nears retirement.



For over 11 years, Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis, one of the top elder care services in the St. Louis area, has provided seniors living with Alzheimer’s and dementia with high-quality senior care. Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis caters specifically to Alzheimer’s and dementia patients by helping them cope with behavioral challenges and providing them with care, supervision, and companionship during the difficult years.



“Though we cannot control the disease process, we can give you peace of mind that your loved one is being cared for by a caring, qualified and compassionate comfort keeper,” stated an article on Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis’ website.



Recently, Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis shared a few of their providers’ methods for taking care of their Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.



According to Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis, focusing completely on Alzheimer’s and dementia care is important. People with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia can lose their ability to perform simple tasks, such as dressing, eating, or bathing. The disease can also hinder their ability to make good decisions or judge situations accurately. As a result, Alzheimer’s and dementia patients need interactive companionship, compassion, and attention at all times—three of the main things that Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis provides.



To provide top-notch senior care to its residents, Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis has three Certified Dementia Practitioners on staff. They offer in-home companionship, personal, and specialized care services that promote independent living.



Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis also offers a series of educational workshops covering specific elements of Alzheimer’s as In-Services and to civic and professional groups. These Alzheimer’s and dementia workshops educate the community and promote proper patient care.



Individuals interested in learning more about Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis and its services can visit the provider’s website for more information.



About Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis

Comfort Keepers/ St. Louis has been providing a highly effective brand of in-home elder care for 11 years. The provider’s team of professional and compassionate caregivers enrich the lives of seniors and support their families in greater St. Louis. These special elder care providers benefit their clients and their families by providing Comfort Keepers’ unique brand of in-home senior care, Interactive Caregiving, which focuses on engaging seniors and keeping them as active as possible, resulting in strengthened independence and improved health and well-being. Comfort Keepers serves families in St. Louis, the greater St. Louis area, and the St. Louis Metro area. For more information, please visit http://www.comfortkeeperstl.com