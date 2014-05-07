Demetree Real Estate, Inc Providing Wide Range of Real Estate Services

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Orlando-based real estate group Demetree Real Estate Services, Inc is offering a vast array of professional services to tenants and clients, the details of which are made available on DemetreeRealEstate.com.



The renowned Orlando Commercial Real Estate specialists have long prided themselves on providing comprehensive and client-centered services. This includes offering a diverse selection of properties for sale, rent, or lease; such as office spaces, retail buildings, restaurant establishments, medical facilities, and undeveloped lots.



Moreover, Demetree Real Estate's experienced and well-networked team is also able to assist in the sale of commercial real estate as well, utilizing advanced technology and considerable resources to optimize efficiency. The firm emphasizes a personalized approach in helping clients buy or sell their commercial real estate within their parameters.



Demetree Real Estate also offers Property Management services, which is designed to optimize a client’s experience by providing an environment conducive to business operations and by applying case-specific solutions. These professional services are rendered by a licensed and experienced team with an average of over 50 years experience in customer services and problem solving.



Prominent tenants that have received Property Management services include Burger King, Applebees, Steak 'n Shake, Woodlake Villas, The Dentist Studio, and Panera Bread.



One of the firm’s most unique services is the Demetree Business Network (DBN), an exclusive network available to all tenants of its properties. In addition to offering members free advertising on Demetree Real Estate properties, the network requires participants to provide mutually-beneficial discounts (the details of which are left to the discretion of members).



These wide range of innovative services were launched in order to promote the long-term growth and prosperity of Demetree Real Estate’s clients and tenants; this in turn reflects the firm’s commitment to forging sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships to its clients.



About demetreerealestate.com

Operating in Orlando for several decades, the family-owned and operated company is renowned for its creative and client-centric approach to real estate service.