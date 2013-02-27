Demetree Real Estate Launches Business Network

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/27/2013 -- Demetree Real Estate, a real estate firm specializing in Orlando Commercial Real Estate, has introduced an innovative system known as the Demetree Business Network (DBN), which is designed to assist the businesses of its clients and partners.



The service allows companies connect to other business professionals based in and around the Orlando area. It can also help members find discounts on services or products from suppliers that they utilize. The DBN is explicitly designed to be easy and accessible, and participating members are offered free advertising on Demetree Real Estate properties. This can provide exposure to potentially thousands of tenants.



Membership for the DBN free and the only requirement is that participants provide a discount to other members of the network. Details of the discount – such as length, conditions, and other details – are left to the discretion of members. Special offers are then accessed through a DBN Preferred Member Card. Additionally, businesses and employees can sign up at the company’s website, demetreerealestate.com, to receive updates about DBN specials in their area.



Interested parties are advised to sign a vendor form that is available on the DBN page (http://demetreerealestate.com/demetree-business-network/) and e-mail it to Jill@Dresi.com. They can also print and mail it to the address provided on the form.



Demetree Real Estate has stated that one of its main goals is to build relationships with its clients, and the DBN was devised to meet that end. The company has been operating in Orlando for several decades, and the Demetree family has been involved in the area since the 1940s.