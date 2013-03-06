Demetree Real Estate Offering Real Estate and Property Management Services

Orlando, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Demetree Real Estate, a real estate firm specializing in Commercial Real Estate, is offering Property Management services, which are specially designed to assist the tenants of its properties. Demetree Real estate’s Property Management Services comprise a licensed team that is trained to optimize a client’s business experience by applying case-specific problem solving methods. The website’s page provides more details.



“When you lease one of Demetree’s Properties you will be partnering with a Management Team that will bring over fifty years of experience and professional care to your business. Our main goal with our Management Team is to provide all of our Tenants with the best possible environment for your particular business to thrive in.



The Demetree Property Management Team applies family oriented problem solving methods in our approach to our working relationships as all of our numerous properties are Demetree family owned and operated.



Demetree’s Property Management team specializes in commercial properties and encompasses Retail, Office and Light Industrial. Demetree’s Tenant list is extensive and includes names such as Burger King, Applebees, Steak n Shake, CB&S Bookstore, BankUnited, The Dentist Studio, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Panera Bread, AV Matters and many others.



When you join this large family relationship as our Tenant you will experience a profitable difference that is the driving force behind our service at Demetree Real Estate Services!”



In addition to this service, the firm also offers the Demetree Business Network (DBN) that allows companies based in its properties to connect to other business professionals based in and around the Orlando area. It can also help members find discounts on services or products from suppliers that they utilize. The DBN is explicitly designed to be easy and accessible, and participating members are offered free advertising on Demetree Real Estate properties. This can provide exposure to potentially thousands of tenants.



Membership for the DBN free and the only requirement is that participants provide a discount to other members of the network. Details of the discount – such as length, conditions, and other details – are left to the discretion of members. Special offers are then accessed through a DBN Preferred Member Card. Additionally, businesses and employees can sign up at the company’s website, demetreerealestate.com, to receive updates about DBN specials in their area.



Interested parties are advised to sign a vendor form that is available on the DBN page (http://demetreerealestate.com/demetree-business-network/) and e-mail it to Jill@Dresi.com. They can also print and mail it to the address provided on the form.



Demetree Real Estate has stated that one of its main goals is to build relationships with its clients, and services such as the DBN and Property Management were devised to meet that end. The company has been operating in Orlando for several decades, and the Demetree family has been involved in the area since the 1940s.