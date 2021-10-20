Demetrius Holt, Black He-Man Costume Player, Interviewed on Untying Knots: Mind & Souls Untethered

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/20/2021 -- The Untying Knots: Minds & Souls Untethered podcast airs Mondays twice per month on the Empowerment Channel on the VoiceAmerica Network. Archives of Untying Knots: Minds & Souls Untethered can be found at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/4033/untying-knots-minds-and-souls-untethered .



The podcast host is Perry Clark, Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) in private practice in San Jose, CA, where he provides mental health services to men, BIPOC, & LGBT clients. For more information about his practice, visit www.untangleandgrowcounseling.com.



About Untying Knots: Minds & Souls Untethered

The Untying Knots: Minds & Souls Untethered podcast with Perry Clark, LMFT is a podcast from a Black, Indigenous, Person of Color (BIPOC) lens, which focuses on topics such as mental health, LGBT, men's issues, nerd & geek culture, and spirituality. Perry talks with his guests about the ins, outs, complexity, and myths of the BIPOC world in areas that don't often get spoken about. Listen as they explore and laugh about life, the world, and staying mentally healthy in the world today.



