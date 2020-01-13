Demi Fine Jewelry Market to Register a Healthy CAGR of 16.0%

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/13/2020 -- Los Angeles, January 13, 2020 -The Global Demi Fine Jewelry market is expected to grow at a prolific rate due to availability of the jewelry at affordable prices along with a modern and trendy style of jewelry designed for daily use. QY Research offers a detailed market study on the topic of Demi Fine Jewelry. The newly published report is titled, "Global Demi Fine Jewelry Market Insight, Forecast to 2025," that studies the scope of the market along with primary growth factors and offers major market insights. As per the report, the global Demi Fine Jewelry market was valued at US$ 151.8 Mn in 2018 and it is likely to touch US$ 429.3 Mn by the end of 2025. The global Demi Fine Jewelry market is likely to rise at a healthy CAGR of 16.0% from 2018 to 2025.



Demi Fine Jewelry – Gaining Popularity over Conventional Jewelry



? Shifting preference of Women in their '20s and '30s from handbags and shoes to Demi Fine Jewelry has resulted in high demand for these semi-luxury jewelry designs



? The new trend of mix and match style and buying jewelry suitable for individual personality is gaining popularity among the young population



? Growing e-commerce industry, increasing presence of brands online, and rising usage of social media and apps has resulted in a lucrative opportunity for the market to expand customers base



Vibrant Digital Media to Boost the Online Stores Segment



The application segment of the market is bifurcated into the Shopping mall, flagship Store, Online Store, and Others. Companies are building their online presence by investing in platforms to determine buyer behavior, engaging in digital campaigns, and reaching out to bloggers, influencers, and fashion icons on social media. Online Store is generating sales and the segment is likely to benefit from the above mentioned activities on social media. The type segment of the market is divided into 301-500 USD, 151-300 USD, 50-150 USD, and others.



A large Number of Online Users and the Influence of the Fashion Industry in the U.S. to Foster Regional Market Growth



The market is likely to grow due to a large number of active customer base of online users in North America particularly in the U.S. The region has a developed internet connectivity and has a vibrant culture along with the high influence of the fashion industry and Hollywood. The region also has a significant population with high disposable income, which has also promoted the spending culture in America.



Customized Designs & Building Online Presence – Top Emphasis of the Market Players



Some of the key players operating in the market include Otiumberg, Missoma, Maria Black, Edge of Ember, Catbird, Astley Clarke, WWAKE, Loren Stewart, N+A New York, Jacquie Aiche, Monica Vinader, Felt London, Hirotaka, Natasha Schweitzer, Sarah & Sebastian. Market players are offering customization to cater to customer-specific demands. They are also heavily investing in building an online presence to tap into the international market.



For instance, In 2015 Astley Clarke announced a partnership with Global-e to accelerate its global online expansion to improve e-commerce experience and to cater to the international market.



