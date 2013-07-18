Demi Lovato's 'Made in the USA' Music Video Premiered on YouTube

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/18/2013 -- After spending the last few weeks teasing fans with trailers and behind the scenes clips, Demi Lovato formally unveiled the new music video for her hit tune 'Made in the USA' on YouTube on July 17, 2013. The video is such a huge hit and wins lots of praise. The 'Made in the USA' soundtrack now could be downloaded on iTunes Store at $1.29. Fans, who want to get it for free, could make use of a music recorder to record 'Made in the USA' soundtrack on YouTube.



The 'Made in the USA' music video is widely considered as the best-ever video for Demi Lovato. While the music video for her previous hit 'Heart Attack' was striking but conceptually simple, the clip for 'Made in the USA' is much more expansive and plot-driven. Fans could easily piece together the whole story of a deeply loved couple thru a sequence of images and scenes, like the romantic and tender moments, the relationship woes, etc.



The beautifully shot music video for 'Made in the USA' is co-directed by Lovato and Ryan Pallota. It's reported that the video draws inspiration from Nicholas Sparks novels, but has a much happier ending. The nearly-five-minute video stars two red-hot young Hollywood actors – Friday Night Lights' Aimee Teegarden and 90210's Dustin Mulligan. It tells a tale of two young lovers who meet at a carnival, fall in love and endure the pains of separation when the man is sent off to war. Meanwhile, Lovato witnesses their sweet love entirely.



The producer of 'Made in the USA' song, Jason Evigan, talked about the track's inspiration in an interview, "These American romantic love stories (inspired it), and I feel like they're unbreakable through the years, through time, since the '30s and '40s and '50s, they still hold up. Real love, if it's made in the U.S.A., it's never gonna break."



'Made in the USA' is the second single from Lovato's May album release Demi. The song peaked at No. 10 on the Hot 100 chart and dropped to No.48 on last week's tally. Lovato's newly-released album ‘Demi' has sold 209, 000 copies since its release, just according to Nielsen SoundScan.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is an innovative multimedia software developer, dedicated to providing the very best in software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software contains lineup of award-winning products like Music Recorder, Blu-ray Media Player, iTunes Cleaner, Video Converter, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, YouTube Downloader to other utilities on both Win and Mac platforms. Currently Leawo's hit Music Recorder is in 50% off special offer bundled with an iTunes Cleaner. For more information, please visit http://www.leawo.com/promotion/special-offer.html.