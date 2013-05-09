Demir Leather Offers Luxury Furniture Pieces at Great Prices

Auburn, NSW -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- Demir Leather has recently opened a clearance area section on their website dedicated to making luxury furniture pieces available to everyone. The low prices come thanks to the low availability of leather lounge pieces that have been discontinued or are low in supply.



While the prices are unbelievable, Demir Leather’s quality does not falter with the prices; all pieces under the Clearance Area are crafted with the same quality materials as all other pieces by Demir Leather.



The benefits of shopping from the Clearance Area of Demir Leather are that you still receive the same premium Italian leather of all other Demir Leather pieces, you can save up to 50% of the price off the RRP and there are no waiting lists to get your orders.



With the furniture on the Clearance Area, you get exactly what you see. As the pieces have already been crafted, you don’t have to wait to receive your furniture, you simply order your furniture and it is yours. All lounges and furniture pieces are ready to be dispatched, so once you place your order with Demir Leather, your furniture will be dispatched from the Demir Leather warehouse, ensuring a fast delivery for optimum satisfaction.



As you browse through the Clearance Area you will find that all sorts of furniture are available. From lounges, to full sofa sets and bed sets, you will find many different options to satisfy your needs in the most convenient manner.



You can find furniture of many different colour choices and perhaps more than one piece in a different colour will be available per piece, so to be sure you get what you want, Demir Leather provides excellent customer service and is ready to answer all of your questions by phone or in person regarding the availability of colours for each piece.



To find out more about Demir Leather furniture and this excellent opportunity to acquire luxury furniture at affordable prices through the Clearance Area program, contact Demir Leather. You can find locations of Demir Leather outlets in Auburn and Chatswood, Australia.



Demir Leather Auburn

Ph: (02) 9748 8888

199 Parramatta Road,

Auburn, Australia

http://www.demirleather.com.au

sales@demirleather.com.au



Demir Leather Chatswood

Ph: (02) 9411 8997

552-554 Pacific Highway,

Chatswood, Australia