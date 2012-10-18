Democratic Election Victory by President Obama Reiterated by Expert on the Best Penny Stocks to Buy, Peter Leeds

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2012 -- Before the Republican challenger was known, on January 18th, 2012, the Peter Leeds penny stocks to buy team released their analysis for the outcome of the November election. That statement demonstrated that President Obama was highly likely to win a second term, and possibly by a significant margin.



As the election nears, new analysis by the Peter Leeds penny stocks team reiterates their original calculations from more than eight months ago.



"Our findings are not pro or con any specific politician, political party, or ideology," states Peter Leeds, public speaker, published author, and publisher of a penny stocks newsletter. "Rather, we analyze the data and know the result ahead of time so we can position our buy and sell orders accordingly, and potentially profit from resulting moves in the penny stocks we profile for subscribers."



"People are watching the wrong numbers," adds Leeds. "A poll of 49% to 47% is meaningless. Since we do not have representative voting, it all comes down to which States are won by slim margins. There are 38 million people in California. That State will be won by Democrats, and whether they win by a single vote or millions, they are awarded all 55 electoral votes. There are only 9 battleground States in this election, and based on various polls of those, it is almost mathematically impossible for Republicans to win, just as it is almost a mathematical certainty that the Democrats will secure the necessary 270 electoral votes."



Asked what an Obama victory could mean for the penny stocks he and his team profile, Leeds says, "we are focused on the penny stocks we feel will best benefit from the election result. An Obama victory will mean certain policies will remain in place, just as a Romney win would lead to alternative approaches. Those political strategies and mandates will have significant effects on many of the stocks we follow, and we will bring the best opportunities in penny stocks to our subscribers based on the governmental scenario we find ourselves in."



Leeds and his penny stocks team are best known for never accepting bribes or compensation from the penny stocks they profile and analyze.



