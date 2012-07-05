"Demolition in the UK" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from IBISWorld, "Demolition in the UK", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Revenue rebuild: Industry growth is expected with cyclical recovery in construction activity
This industry includes contracting firms that demolish and dismantle buildings and structures, which may include recycling and selling materials derived from these operations. Contractors supply services including total and selective demolition, clearing and recycling of debris, interior strip outs, handling of asbestos and hazardous materials, site remediation, concrete cutting and explosive demolition.
This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Keltbray Group (Holdings) Limited, Cuddy Demolition & Dismantling Ltd, McGee Group (Holdings) Ltd, Squibb Group Ltd, Brown & Mason Ltd, EDS Group Holdings Ltd
