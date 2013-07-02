New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/02/2013 -- Ultimate Demon is a SEO software tool designed to give users a shortcut to search engine ranking success. Despite the power and flexibility of the tool many users fail to grasp its full functionality and power due to a lack of adequate strategies or training. Demon Demon is an established authority on how to turn Ultimate Demon into guaranteed rankings.



The site offers Ultimate Demon tutorials by SEO expert Scritty. The tutorials aim to start where the developers’ guides finish, and concentrate not on the basics of how to use the software, but on how to get the very best results from the internet's most versatile and powerful SEO tool, Ultimate Demon.



The tutorials include over the shoulder videos demonstrating exactly how the tool is used in the real world by a renowned expert who has proven results using the tool. The tutorials cover effective and safe link building techniques. In a market leading move the product creator Scritty uncovers real examples of ranking sites that achieved success with his Ultimate Demon strategies without the use of spam and poor content. No other SEO guide on the market has a resource set as comprehensive and powerful as this.



Scritty explains that there is a need to leverage automation and outsourcing to remain effective on the one hand, yet keep inside Google's guidelines for ethical and quality based SEO on the other. This balancing act is one that Scritty has established his success in navigating during his SEO career. In this tutorial he describes how Ultimate Demon can help small businesses make big gains.



A spokesperson for Demon Demon explained, “The keys to Scritty’s success not only as an SEO consultant but as a guru to other SEO specialists is his commitment to continual professional development and evolution in the ever changing SEO landscape, and his understanding that search engine ranking is not a level playing field for small businesses. He believes small businesses must have specialised approaches to counterbalance that. Despite all this Scritty believes that Ultimate Demon should be used in a white hat way ensuring the great ranking gains are long term. This white hat approach requires knowledge and skill, attributes that Scritty is known for in the SEO world. He also prides on himself on providing actionable tutorials that even a beginner can follow and succeed with.”



About Demon Demon

Scritty (AKA Paul Rone-Clarke) has been an SEO professional for 16 years and is a well-known name on major internet marketing forums. His success has been built on effective and long lasting strategies in web site promotion. He is known as one of the good guys in internet marketing and here offers his advice on how to get the best leverage from the new ultimate demon software. For more information, please visit: http://www.demondemon.com/