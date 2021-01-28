New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2021 -- Reports and Data has added a new research study titled "Global Demulsifier Market Trends and Forecast to 2027" to its extensive database. The Demulsifier market report is a comprehensive research report that offers a detailed analysis of the Demulsifier market on the global and regional level. The report also presents a key analysis of the current and emerging market trends along with a thorough analysis of the key segments and sub-segments of the market.



The process of breaking down crude oil emulsion into water and oil is called demulsification. It is used in various industrial applications, including steam and caustic combustion processes, and plays a significant role in heavy oil spot recovery and, in turn, reduces the complications observed during the development of oil, viscous water, and clay emulsions. The global demulsifier market is predicted to reach the valuation of USD 2.62 billion by 2027 from USD 1.94 billion in 2019, with a CAGR of 3.8% during the projected period.



The report also covers the complete impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Demulsifier market and its key segments. The report also presents a current and future scenario of the market in a post-pandemic case. It also offers strategic recommendations to the key manufacturers of the industry to overcome the impact of the pandemic and to gain a strong foothold in the market.



Regional Analysis:

The Middle East & Africa region led the market with the highest share in 2019 and is predicted to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The extraction of crude oil and advanced drilling equipment in the countries like South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and Iran is expected to expand market growth in the region. Middle East & Africa holds the largest number of producers for demulsifiers globally.



The report covers extensive analysis of the regions where the industry operates. According to the regional analysis, the market is segmented into key geographical areas such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The regions have been examined on the basis of the production and manufacturing capacities, consumption patterns, cost analysis, import/export, supply and demand ratio, current and emerging trends of each region, and the existence of key manufacturers in each region. Based on the regional analysis, the market is segmented into:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The market is further segmented on the basis of types, applications, end-users, technology, and others.



Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Water-Soluble

Oil-Soluble



Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline



Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

Crude Oil Production

Petroleum Refineries

Oil-Based Power Plants

Lubricant Manufacturing

Sludge Oil Treatment

Others



The report offers a panoramic view of the competitive landscape of the Global Demulsifier Market. The report covers comprehensive data about current and recent trends, technological advancements, and methodologies. The research document offers detailed and concise data to assist in making strategic business decisions. The report offers a graphical representation of the important statistical data in the form of tables, graphs, charts, figures, and diagrams.



Key Companies of the Demulsifier Market are:

BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Halliburton, Innospec Inc., Nouryon, Clariant, Schlumberger Ltd., Baker Hughes, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Ecolab Inc., among others.



Market Drivers:

The increasing demand for demulsifiers in the production of crude oil is one of the essential factors influencing the market growth. Demand for demulsifiers for producing lubricants and power plants are some of the significant factors boosting the growth of the demulsifier market. Another important factor leading the market expansion is the growing oil demand in emerging markets. Huge investments by key players in multinational oil and gas are also predicted to increase the growth of the Demulsifier market.



The report also studies the strategic alliances of the market, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, partnerships and agreements, and others. The report also strives to offer insightful information about the competition to offer a competitive edge to the readers and businesses to help them gain a strong footing in the market.



questions addressed in the report are:

What is the estimated market size and share in the forecast period?

What are the key driving factors of the Global Demulsifier market?

What are the risks and challenges the companies will have to face in the forecast period?

What are the emerging trends, and how will they influence market growth?

What are the opportunities for expansion of the global Demulsifier market?

Which region is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period?



