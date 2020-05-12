Demulsifier Market Worth $2.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4%

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- The report "Demulsifier Market by Type (Oil Soluble, Water- Soluble), Application (Crude Oil Production, Petro Refineries, Lubricant Manufacturing Process, Oil-based Power Plants, Sludge Oil Treatment Process), Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The demulsifier market is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0%.



An increase in crude oil production after the end of the COVID-19 pandemic as a result of the growth in demand for energy and oil-related products is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, stringent environmental regulations and geopolitical issues in the Middle East region are the factors restraining the market. The discovery of new oilfields, aging oil reservoirs, and increasing demand for green demulsifiers are expected to provide high growth opportunities to manufacturers.



Oil soluble to register the higher CAGR in the global demulsifier market between 2020 and 2025

The demulsifier market is segmented by type into oil soluble and water soluble. Oil soluble is the widely used type and is expected to register the higher CAGR in the global demulsifier market. The factors driving the market in the oil soluble segment are its superior properties and better solubility in oil, which enables enhanced separation of oil and water.



Crude oil to be the fastest-growing application segment of the global demulsifier market during the forecast period

Crude oil is projected to be the fastest-growing application of demulsifier during the forecast period. The rising demand for energy and the expected increase in crude oil production post COVID-19 pandemic are the factors that are projected to drive the demulsifier market in this segment during the forecast period.



The Middle East to be the largest market for demulsifier during the forecast period

The Middle East is the largest demulsifier market. The countries dominating the demulsifier market in the Middle East are Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait. Crude oil is the major application of demulsifiers in this region. The rise in the number of exploration activities in the region post COVID-19 pandemic is expected to drive the demulsifier market.



The key market players profiled in the report include Baker Hughes Incorporated (US), Clariant (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Croda International (US), Ecolab Inc. (US), Halliburton (US), Schlumberger Limited (US), BASF SE (Germany), Nouryon (Netherlands), Momentive Performance Materials (US), among others.



Key questions addressed by the report:

- What are the major developments affecting the market?

- Where will all the developments take the industry in the mid-to-long term?

- What are the emerging applications of demulsifier?

- What are the major factors that will influence the market growth during the forecast period?



