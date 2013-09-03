Denali Mountain Area Showcased as the Best of Alaska Tourist Attractions by Denali Tundra Tours

Denali, AK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- Denali, Alaska based Denali Tundra Tours, an extremely popular and reputed tour operator, has announced that the bookings for its flagship Stampede Wilderness Tour is now open for the summer season. Available only through pre-bookings because of the burgeoning influx of tourists to the Denali National Park during the summers, this exceptional tour by Denali Tundra Tours offers a heady mix of wildlife and adventure and is almost always sold out completely. Denali Tundra Tours registers consistent increase in its business all through the summers and to avoid the rush and to make sure that seats are available, it recommends customers to make the bookings from the official website http://www.DenaliTundraTours.com.



"It is no more a surprise for us to see the usual summer rush for our Stampede Wilderness Tour as it has earned itself quite a reputation for being a fun-filled adventure, replete with wildlife and a heavy dose of nature’s beauty at its very best," Said Mr. Christopher Stainbrook, Founder & CEO, Social Media Reaction. "We provide Denali Area visitors with unforgettable experiences, both delightful and profound, touring the off-road Alaskan wilderness, in its unadulterated glory!"



Initiated and managed by the nature loving trio of Christopher Stainbrook, James Pollock and Craig Pollock, Denali Tundra Tours, organizes and manages customized tours of the extremely popular Denali Mountain Area in Alaska, one of the most popular Alaska tourist attractions.



Consistently ranked amongst the Top 3 activities in Denali National Park and Preserve by TripAdvisor®, the Stampede Wilderness Tour enables the tourists to look out over Eight Mile Lake, a tundra jewel surrounded by wildflowers and zoom in to watch wildlife in the valley using provided binoculars or tripod-mounted spotting scopes. The travel is made comfortable and quick through the light-footed mobility of Argo Frontier-580 amphibious ATVs. It is quite usual to spot caribou, moose, bear, wolf, or ptarmigan along the way, or even Denali itself, when the Mountain is out. Customers can also enjoy the view from the exclusive comfort of Denali Tundra Tours’ Pavilion and Viewing Gallery on the ridge that is fondly called Flat Top. The tour also includes an enjoyable and complimentary SUBWAY® picnic on each tour.



“We host three guided tours daily along the Stampede Trail surrounded by Denali National Park. Custom Tours are also available and weather is never an issue on the Stampede Wilderness Tour. We have arrangements to keep our customers warm and dry,” added Mr. Stainbrook. “Early and late season guests might see northern lights as the space weather paints the sub-arctic sky. It is a surreal experience at its best and it is Denali Tundra Tours that takes you there!”



The Stampede Wilderness Tour takes about 4 1/2 hours, from pick-up to drop-off. After a comprehensive briefing, the donning of safety gear and becoming comfortable with the Argo ATVs, the tour sets out from its exclusive Pavilion & Viewing Gallery at Flat Top, to explore the Stampede trail out toward the famous Savage and Teklanika Rivers. The terrain provides great riding on the tough and versatile, yet tundra-friendly, 6-wheeled Argos. During the tour, there are plenty of opportunities to stop and take photos or to peer through the binoculars provided with each ATV.



The entire tour is narrated by the friendly and knowledgeable guides of Denali Tundra Tours. The guides also set high-powered spotting scopes on tripods so that the tourists can get up-close and personal views of the giant Glacial Erratics or any wildlife in the area. Near the end, the ATVs return to the Pavilion at Flat top for a relaxing complimentary SUBWAY® picnic, complete with hot and cold beverages. Here, the tourists also have an opportunity to stroll along the tundra before returning from their extremely memorable Stampede Wilderness Tour.



"What was initiated as a brief private excursion has today evolved into a phenomenon that is growing in popularity with each passing year. We are extremely encouraged to note the love for nature amongst our clients and are proud to be able to offer them an experience that they can cherish for years to come," concluded Mr. Stainbrook.



About Denali Tundra Tours

Initiated and managed by the nature loving trio of Christopher Stainbrook, James Pollock and Craig Pollock, Denali Tundra Tours is a leading tour operator that organizes and manages customized tours of the extremely popular Denali Mountain Area in Alaska, one of the most popular Alaska tourist attractions. For more details or to book a customized tour of the Denali Mountain Area in Alaska, please log on to: www.DenaliTundraTours.com



Disclaimer: SUBWAY® and TripAdvisor® etc. are Trademarks belonging to their respective owners. Any reference to these brands in the press release does not amount to, or is meant to signify, any relationship between these brands and DenaliTundraTours.com, which is neither affiliated to, nor endorsed by any of these brands or companies in any way whatsoever.



For further details, please contact:

Christopher Stainbrook

Denali Tundra Tours Front Office

Mile 238.7 Parks Highway

Denali National Park, Alaska 99743

Phone: 907-683-ARGO (2746)

Email: info@denalitundratours.com

Website: http://www.DenaliTundraTours.com