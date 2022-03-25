Denmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:DMKBA) Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Takeover

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning whether the takeover of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. is unfair to OTC: DMKBA stockholders.



Investors who purchased shares of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: DMKBA) and currently hold any of those OTC: DMKBA shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain officers and directors of Denmark Bancshares, Inc. breached their fiduciary duties owed to OTC: DMKBA investors in connection with the proposed acquisition.



Denmark, WI based Denmark Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Denmark State Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin.



On January 19, 2022, Bank First Corporation (Nasdaq: BFC) , the holding company of Bank First, N.A., announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Denmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: DMKBA and DMKBB), parent company of Denmark State Bank, a Wisconsin state-chartered bank, under which Bank First has agreed to acquire 100% of the common stock of Denmark in a combined stock-and-cash transaction.



Under the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, each Denmark shareholder will have the option to receive either $38.10 in cash per share or 0.5276 of a share of Bank First's common stock in exchange for each share of Denmark common stock.



However, the investigation concerns whether the offer is unfair to OTC: DMKBA stockholders. More specifically, the investigation concerns whether the Denmark Bancshares Board of Directors undertook an adequate sales process, adequately shopped the company before entering into the transaction, maximized shareholder value by negotiating the best price, and acted in the shareholders' best interests in connection with the proposed sale.



Denmark Bancshares, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $22.46 million in 2020 to $25.10 million in 2021, and that its Net Income increased from $3.89 million in 2020 to $6.49 million in 2021.



Those who are current investors in Denmark Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: DMKBA) shares have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.